General view of the Etihad

Manchester City

Pep Guardiola calls for focus in 'season-defining week'

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day
© SilverHub
Pep Guardiola acknowledges that the next week could well determine how his first season as Manchester City boss is viewed in terms of success.
Last Updated: Saturday, March 11, 2017 at 21:27 UK

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has admitted that his side face a week that will 'define their season', as they battle across three fonts.

The Citizens saw off Middlesbrough 2-0 at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday afternoon to progress through to the semi-finals of the FA Cup, courtesy of goals in either half from David Silva and Sergio Aguero.

City now prepare to take on AS Monaco in a midweek Champions League tie, sitting on a 5-3 lead from the first leg, before then preparing to face top-four rivals Liverpool in the Premier League in eight days' time.

Speaking to BBC Sport after seeing his side kick off their congested run of fixtures with a straightforward win, Guardiola said: "The Monaco game and against Liverpool before the international break will define our season.

"Every game you play, you have to play well, try to win and show the opponent you are there to win. It's the only way you can improve as a club with a good mentality, and that is what I am going to try in my period here. It doesn't matter the competition, no complaints, no regrets. Go there and try to win the game."

As a result of their progression in the FA Cup, City's home league meeting with West Bromwich Albion on April 22 - the weekend of the semi-final fixtures - will now be moved to another date.

