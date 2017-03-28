Jonathan Woodgate rejoins Middlesbrough as part of interim boss Steve Agnew's coaching setup.

Former Middlesbrough defender Jonathan Woodgate has rejoined the club as a part of interim manager Steve Agnew's coaching setup.

The 37-year-old came up through the ranks of the Boro academy and had two spells with the senior side, leaving the club last July and retiring from his playing career following the club's promotion to the top flight.

Since then, the former Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur centre-back has been working as a scout for Liverpool in Spain and Portugal.

"Jonathan is someone who we know very well, and who in turn knows this club inside and out," said Agnew.

"He brings a wealth of experience from the highest level of the game, and he's a fantastic character. We're delighted to have him on board."

Woodgate, who will serve as first-team coach, becomes the latest appointment to Agnew's team, joining Joe Jordan and Paul Jenkins in the fight to help the club avoid relegation from the Premier League.