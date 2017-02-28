Liverpool name Peter Moore as the club's new chief executive officer, replacing Ian Ayre in the role.

Liverpool have announced that Peter Moore will take over as the club's chief executive officer in June.

Moore replaces Ian Ayre in the role, with the 53-year-old set to bring an end to his 10-year association with the club today.

Moore is currently the chief competition officer at Electronic Arts, having assumed a number of leadership positions during a decade with the company.

"Liverpool Football Club has named Peter Moore as its new chief executive officer," read a statement on the club's official website.

"Liverpool-born Moore will take up his new role in June and report directly to the club's owners, Fenway Sports Group. The appointment completes a 10-month transition plan by FSG and finalises the senior management structure at the club."

The 61-year-old has previously held senior roles with Microsoft, SEGA and Reebok.