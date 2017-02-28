Liverpool have announced that Peter Moore will take over as the club's chief executive officer in June.
Moore replaces Ian Ayre in the role, with the 53-year-old set to bring an end to his 10-year association with the club today.
Moore is currently the chief competition officer at Electronic Arts, having assumed a number of leadership positions during a decade with the company.
"Liverpool Football Club has named Peter Moore as its new chief executive officer," read a statement on the club's official website.
"Liverpool-born Moore will take up his new role in June and report directly to the club's owners, Fenway Sports Group. The appointment completes a 10-month transition plan by FSG and finalises the senior management structure at the club."
The 61-year-old has previously held senior roles with Microsoft, SEGA and Reebok.