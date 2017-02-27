Feb 27, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​King Power Stadium
LeicesterLeicester City
3-1
Liverpool
Vardy (28', 60'), Drinkwater (39')
FT(HT: 2-0)
Coutinho (68')

Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum: 'We were not good enough against Leicester'

Georginio Wijnaldum in action for Liverpool on September 16, 2016
© SilverHub
Georginio Wijnaldum says that he and his Liverpool teammates were not "good enough" in Monday's defeat to Leicester City.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at 10:26 UK

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has admitted that he and his teammates were not "good enough" in Monday night's defeat to Leicester City.

Jurgen Klopp's side were beaten 3-1 at the King Power Stadium, recording their third Premier League loss of 2017.

Jamie Vardy netted twice and Danny Drinkwater also found the back of the net in Leicester's first game since Claudio Ranieri was sacked last week.

Philippe Coutinho got on the scoresheet for Liverpool in the 68th minute, but it was not enough to inspire a comeback for Jurgen Klopp's men.

"It was really difficult," Wijnaldum told the club's official website. "We knew beforehand that it was going to be tough, especially in the first couple of minutes, but we didn't adapt well in the game.

"They were playing really hard in the beginning; you could see it in the first couple of minutes when they made the tackle on Sadio [Mane] - that was a sign that it was going to be a really difficult game.

"We didn't adapt well in the situation, and then we went behind 1-0 with a mistake from me. Then we were not in the game. [In the] second half, we tried to do it differently, [but] we conceded another goal. We scored a goal, but at the end it wasn't good enough from our side."

Liverpool squandered the opportunity to move back into the top four as they currently reside fifth in the table, one point adrift of Arsenal.

