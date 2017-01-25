Goals from Chris Wood and Souleymane Doukara help Leeds United to a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

Leeds United have reclaimed third place in the Championship after defeating Nottingham Forest 2-0 in front of almost 25,000 supporters at Elland Road.

Second-half goals from Chris Wood and Souleymane Doukara gave the Whites the win they needed to move ahead of Reading in the race for promotion.

Gary Monk's men came within inches of taking the lead in the first minute when Kemar Roofe's cross almost picked out Stuart Dallas at the far post.

Forest created a number of chances in the first half, coming closest early on when Britt Assombalonga's shot on the turn was tipped away by Rob Green.

Leeds had the ball in the net in the 13th minute as Wood flicked Pablo Hernandez's free kick over the line, but the strike was ruled out for offside.

Wood went one better early in the second half, breaking the deadlock from six yards after a Hernandez corner was nodded down by Kyle Bartley.

The New Zealand international's 20th of the season was followed by a spectacular volley into the top corner from Doukara, putting the match beyond managerless Forest in the 75th minute.

The result sees Leeds move within seven points of second-placed Newcastle United in the Championship, although the Magpies have a game in hand.