Jan 25, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Elland Road
LeedsLeeds United
2-0
Nott'm ForestNottingham Forest
Wood (55'), Doukara (75')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Result: Leeds United down Nottingham Forest to reclaim third place

Chris Wood of Leeds United celebrates scoring during the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Leeds United at Ashton Gate on August 19, 2015
© Getty Images
Goals from Chris Wood and Souleymane Doukara help Leeds United to a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at 22:16 UK

Leeds United have reclaimed third place in the Championship after defeating Nottingham Forest 2-0 in front of almost 25,000 supporters at Elland Road.

Second-half goals from Chris Wood and Souleymane Doukara gave the Whites the win they needed to move ahead of Reading in the race for promotion.

Gary Monk's men came within inches of taking the lead in the first minute when Kemar Roofe's cross almost picked out Stuart Dallas at the far post.

Forest created a number of chances in the first half, coming closest early on when Britt Assombalonga's shot on the turn was tipped away by Rob Green.

Leeds had the ball in the net in the 13th minute as Wood flicked Pablo Hernandez's free kick over the line, but the strike was ruled out for offside.

Wood went one better early in the second half, breaking the deadlock from six yards after a Hernandez corner was nodded down by Kyle Bartley.

The New Zealand international's 20th of the season was followed by a spectacular volley into the top corner from Doukara, putting the match beyond managerless Forest in the 75th minute.

The result sees Leeds move within seven points of second-placed Newcastle United in the Championship, although the Magpies have a game in hand.

Chris Wood of Leeds United celebrates scoring during the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Leeds United at Ashton Gate on August 19, 2015
Read Next:
Chinese club turn to Leeds striker?
>
View our homepages for Souleymane Doukara, Chris Wood, Kemar Roofe, Stuart Dallas, Britt Assombalonga, Rob Green, Pablo Hernandez, Gary Monk, Kyle Bartley, Football
Your Comments
More Leeds United News
Chris Wood of Leeds United celebrates scoring during the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Leeds United at Ashton Gate on August 19, 2015
Result: Leeds United down Nottingham Forest to reclaim third place
 Toumani Diagouraga of Brentford in action during the Sky Bet League One match between Coventry City and Brentford at Sixfields Stadium on September 29, 2013
Ipswich Town close in on Leeds United midfielder
 Fabian Delph of Manchester City during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester City and Watford at the Etihad Stadium on August 29, 2015
Leeds United favourites to sign Fabian Delph from Manchester City
Chinese club turn to Leeds striker?Garry Monk with Leeds for the "long term"Keane: 'No offers from Wolves, Leeds'Keane assessing offers before January moveWest Ham, Sunderland 'want Chris Wood'
Leeds in talks with Monk over new dealChampionship duo chasing Celtic defender?Result: Chris Wood header sends Leeds into thirdLeeds 'reject PL bids for Taylor'FA reveals televised FA Cup fixtures
> Leeds United Homepage
More Nottingham Forest News
Chris Wood of Leeds United celebrates scoring during the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Leeds United at Ashton Gate on August 19, 2015
Result: Leeds United down Nottingham Forest to reclaim third place
 Liverpool's foward Jerome Sinclair in action during the UEFA Youth League match between SL Benfica and Liverpool FC on February 24, 2015
Nottingham Forest 'make loan approach for Jerome Sinclair'
 A general view of The City Ground prior to the npower Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Bristol City at The City Ground on April 7, 2012
Nottingham Forest consider approach for West Bromwich Albion coach Ben Garner?
Henri Lansbury completes Villa moveHenri Lansbury passes Villa medicalUS consortium frustrated with failed Forest talksForest pair being tracked by Bologna?Aston Villa closing in on Henri Lansbury
Gary Rowett 'turns down' Forest jobNorwich join race for Henri Lansbury?Forest sack manager Philippe MontanierForest 'line up Gary Rowett capture'Championship trio eyeing Dagenham striker?
> Nottingham Forest Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton27186343182560
2Newcastle UnitedNewcastle27191754213358
3Leeds UnitedLeeds28163939271251
4Reading2715483936349
5Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2715483230249
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2713683126545
7Derby CountyDerby2712782721643
8Barnsley27125104641541
9Fulham271010744321240
10Norwich CityNorwich27124114540540
11Preston North EndPreston2711793734340
12Birmingham CityBirmingham2791083136-537
13Aston Villa2781272827136
14Ipswich TownIpswich2797112833-534
15Brentford2796123435-133
16Cardiff CityCardiff2796123141-1033
17Queens Park RangersQPR2796122637-1133
18Wolverhampton WanderersWolves2788113437-332
19Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest2886143847-930
20Bristol City2783163539-427
21Wigan AthleticWigan2767142432-825
22Burton Albion2767142637-1125
23Blackburn RoversBlackburn2767143244-1225
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham2744192760-3316
> Full Version