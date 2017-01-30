Jan 30, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Gran Canaria
Live Commentary: Las Palmas vs. Valencia

Las Palmas' midfielder Hernan celebrates his goal during the Spanish league football match Real Madrid CF vs UD Las Palmas at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on October 31, 2015
© Getty Images
Sports Mole brings you live commentary of the La Liga clash between Las Palmas and Valencia from Gran Canaria.
Last Updated: Monday, January 30, 2017 at 18:59 UK

Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the La Liga clash between Las Palmas and Valencia from Gran Canaria.

A total of 25 points from 19 matches has left Las Palmas in 11th position in the table, 12 points clear of the bottom three in Spain's top flight.

Valencia, meanwhile, sit four spots below Las Palmas in the table, but the former Spanish champions have won their last two in the league to move clear of the relegation zone.

Las Palmas have won the last two league meetings between the two teams, including a 4-2 victory when they travelled to the Mestalla earlier this season.


7.02pmAs for Valencia, new signing Simone Zaza is on the bench for the former Spanish champions. Voro has resisted the temptation to throw the Italian straight in, meaning that Santi Mina, Munir El-Haddadi and Nani continue in the final third. There is another start for 20-year-old midfielder Carlos Soler, while the visitors are unchanged at the back as Joao Cancelo and Jose Gaya continue in the two full-back positions.

6.58pmLas Palmas are without the services of key centre-back Aythami Artiles after the Spaniard was sent off in their 1-1 draw with Deportivo La Coruna last time out. Hernan Perez is also still on the sidelines, but Alen Halilovic, signed on loan from Hamburg this month, is on the bench for the home side tonight. Jonathan Viera, Momo and Kevin-Prince Boateng will again start for the Yellows in a flexible front three.

Alen Halilovic of Croatia in action during the international friendly match between Portugal and Croatia on June 10, 2013 © Getty Images


6.55pmTEAMS!

LAS PALMAS: Varas; Michel, Lemos, Bigas, D.Castellano; Montoro, Gomez, Mesa; Momo, Boateng, Viera

VALENCIA: Alves; Cancelo, Garay, Mangala, Gaya; Perez, Parejo, Soler; Nani, Mina, Munir


6.52pmRight, without further ado, let me bring you up-to-speed with the all-important team news for this match. Las Palmas are believed to be very close to signing Paris Saint-Germain attacker Jese Rodriguez on loan, but there is no sign of the Spaniard tonight. Let's take a look at the two XIs in Gran Canaria...

6.49pmValencia have won five of their last nine fixtures with Las Palmas in all competitions, but the Canary islanders have been victorious in the last two – including a 4-2 success at the Mestalla earlier this season. The Yellows also recorded a 2-1 victory in the corresponding match in this stadium last term.

6.46pmEvening all! Sports Mole's live La Liga coverage continues from Gran Canaria as Las Palmas welcome Valencia in what should be a very interesting battle. The home side are four places above Valencia in the table, but Los Che have won their last two in the league under the leadership of Voro. Stay tuned!

Simone Zaza reacts during the Euro 2016 Group E match between Italy and Republic of Ireland on June 22, 2016
