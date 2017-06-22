Jun 22, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Kolporter Arena
England U21sEngland Under-21s
vs.
Poland U21sPoland Under-21s
 

Nathan Redmond: 'England can handle hostile atmosphere'

England Under-21s winger Nathan Redmond in action during his side's friendly against Italy Under-21s on November 10, 2016
England Under-21s attacker Nathan Redmond is confident that his side can handle the hostile atmosphere that is expected to greet them against Euro 2017 hosts Poland.
England Under-21s winger Nathan Redmond has insisted that his side can handle the "hostile atmosphere" that is expected to greet them during Thursday's Under-21 Euro 2017 group game against hosts Poland.

The Young Lions have been greeted with whistles and jeers during their opening two group games against Sweden and Slovakia, and that is only expected to increase when they take on the hosts in Kielce.

England go into the game knowing that a win would seal their place in the semi-finals of the competition following their 2-1 win over Slovakia yesterday - a match which saw Redmond score the winner as Aidy Boothroyd's side came from behind.

"It was important for us to keep believing in ourselves and keep fighting to show the grit and determination to get through. We're not expecting anything less on Thursday, we know we've got terrific support back home and we're aware through social media and that they're watching and it's helping us get through," he told the FA.

"We're not worried about hostile atmospheres as we have players who have played in games in hostile environments before, so we believe in our own ability and in how we play so we want to take that into the games.

"We wanted to get a win in the first game, but we couldn't do that and had to settle for a point on the board, so we knew a win was important. But we go out to try and win every single game and that's not going to change."

England have not made it out of the group stages at the Under-21 Euros since their loss to Germany in the final of the 2009 tournament.

Interim England Under-21s manager Aidy Boothroyd sings the national anthem before his side's friendly against Italy Under-21s at St Mary's Stadium on November 10, 2016
Nathan Redmond: 'England can handle hostile atmosphere'
