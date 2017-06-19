England Under-21s defender Alfie Mawson says that the dressing room got "heated" during the half-time break in Monday's win over Slovakia.

The Three Lions were staring at elimination from the Under-21 European Championships in Poland after they conceded Martin Chrien's header in the first half.

Aidy Boothroyd's side managed to bounce back in the second half, though, as Mawson nabbed an equaliser and Nathan Redmond scored the winner in a 2-1 triumph.

"It got a little bit heated, really. A lot of players were frustrated," the Daily Mail quotes Mawson as saying. "I was so frustrated about the goal, but Aidy was calm and calmed everyone down.

"We said we needed to man up and do the right thing. Credit to us and we did what we needed to do. We don't take it in a negative way. We are all men about it. We could have easily crumbled at 1-0 down but we stood up and passed it with flying colours."

England's final group game will be against hosts Poland on Thursday.