Jun 19, 2017 at 5pm UK at ​Kolporter Arena
Slovakia U21sSlovakia Under-21s
1-2
England U21sEngland Under-21s
Chrien (23')
Bero (13'), Mazan (65')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Mawson (50'), Redmond (61')
Ward-Prowse (27'), Murphy (86'), Baker (94')

Alfie Mawson: 'England Under-21 players got heated in dressing room'

Alfie Mawson is happy during the Premier League game between Swansea City and Everton on May 6, 2017
© SilverHub
England Under-21s defender Alfie Mawson says that the dressing room got "heated" during the half-time break in Monday's win over Slovakia.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at 09:46 UK

England Under-21s defender Alfie Mawson has revealed that the players got a "little bit heated" in the dressing room at half time of Monday's Group A match against Slovakia.

The Three Lions were staring at elimination from the Under-21 European Championships in Poland after they conceded Martin Chrien's header in the first half.

Aidy Boothroyd's side managed to bounce back in the second half, though, as Mawson nabbed an equaliser and Nathan Redmond scored the winner in a 2-1 triumph.

"It got a little bit heated, really. A lot of players were frustrated," the Daily Mail quotes Mawson as saying. "I was so frustrated about the goal, but Aidy was calm and calmed everyone down.

"We said we needed to man up and do the right thing. Credit to us and we did what we needed to do. We don't take it in a negative way. We are all men about it. We could have easily crumbled at 1-0 down but we stood up and passed it with flying colours."

England's final group game will be against hosts Poland on Thursday.

Interim England Under-21s manager Aidy Boothroyd sings the national anthem before his side's friendly against Italy Under-21s at St Mary's Stadium on November 10, 2016
Your Comments
