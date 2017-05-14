May 14, 2017 at 12pm UK at ​Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace
4-0
Hull City
Zaha (3'), Benteke (34'), Milivojevic (85' pen.), van Aanholt (90')
Cabaye (37'), Puncheon (41'), van Aanholt (91')
FT(HT: 2-0)

Robertson (40'), N'Diaye (80'), Dawson (84'), Davies (87'), Clucas (93')

Sam Allardyce hails "hardest" achievement after keeping Crystal Palace up

Sam Allardyce masticates during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Crystal Palace on May 6, 2017
© SilverHub
Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce talks up his achievement of keeping the club in the Premier League, describing it as the toughest assignment he has taken on.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, May 14, 2017 at 16:24 UK

Sam Allardyce has admitted that he is feeling 'massively relieved' after making sure of Crystal Palace's place in the Premier League for another season.

The Eagles found themselves dragged into a three-team battle to avoid the drop following a run of three-successive defeats in recent weeks.

Palace did not buckle under the pressure, however, easing to a 4-0 win over Hull City on Sunday afternoon to ensure safety with a game to spare and sending their opponents down in the process.

Allardyce's proud record of having never been relegated in his 23 years of management lives on, but he believes that keeping Palace up was the "hardest" of the lot.

"I think because of the run-in, the size of the teams we have had to play, this was the hardest," he told Sky Sports News. "Now, we have not wasted the magnificent results we have achieved, particularly in that short spell where we did well against Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal.

"It is a massive relief that's for sure. We all knew the implications of relegation today and the devastation it causes a football club and this football club has stayed in the Premier League for five years and wants to grow. It was a great effort from the players today.

"Tactically we set out to nullify Hull City and just expose them when we thought they were weak, which is they held a high line and put a quality ball in behind - obviously that got us off to a great start with the first goal. It was a perfect performance from the players today, 4-0, a clean sheet and it is terrific for everybody that has taken part since I've been here.

"We had a little slip-up but that came through injuries really and now we have come back, in our last home game, what a way to finish in front of your home fans. I know it puts Hull down after a brave fight but it is a great, great feeling."

Palace, who see out their season with a trip to face Manchester United next weekend, equalled their best ever winning margin in the Premier League with the four-goal victory over Hull.

Sam Allardyce watches on during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Leicester City on April 15, 2017
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea36283576294787
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs36248473244980
3Liverpool372110675423373
4Manchester CityMan City36219672383472
5Arsenal36216972432969
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd361714552292365
7Everton3717101061412061
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom36129154146-545
9Southampton36129154147-645
10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
11Leicester CityLeicester36127174656-1043
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham37119174563-1842
13Crystal Palace37125205061-1141
14Stoke CityStoke371011164056-1641
15Burnley37117193853-1540
16Watford36117183759-2240
17Swansea CitySwansea37115214369-2638
RHull City3797213673-3734
RMiddlesbrough37513192750-2328
RSunderland3666242862-3424
