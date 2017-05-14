May 14, 2017 at 12pm UK at ​Selhurst Park
Wilfried Zaha: 'Crystal Palace must not get into this position again'

Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Hull City at Selhurst Park on April 25, 2015
Wilfried Zaha does not want Crystal Palace to get themselves in a position where they are fighting relegation again after this season's struggles.
Wilfried Zaha has stressed that Crystal Palace must not allow themselves to be fighting relegation next season after this campaign's struggles.

The Eagles were stuck in the bottom three just a few months ago, but on Sunday they confirmed their Premier League place for next season with a 4-0 win over Hull City, who were relegated in the process.

Zaha, who opened the scoring three minutes in at Selhurst Park, told reporters: "It is massive, this win. We knew how big the game was and I am glad everyone delivered. I am happy to have played my part.

"I could not even dream of getting through on goal like I did and had to keep my cool. We were in control of the game after that. I was thinking, I have got to score this. I was buzzing when i did. The best thing to do is be calm and that is what I tried to do, just relax.

"Sometimes a lot goes your way and today it did. It has been a hard couple of months but we have managed to get out of it. We need to make sure we don't get in this position again. The fans have supported us through the losses, so it is massive for us and them."

Palace wrap up their season with a trip to Manchester United next Sunday.

Mamadou Sakho in action for Liverpool in December 2013
