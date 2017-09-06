Reading boss Jaap Stam offers his support to compatriot Frank de Boer, who he believes requires more time to integrate his favoured playing style at Selhurst Park.

Jaap Stam has claimed that Crystal Palace must show some patience if fellow Dutchman Frank de Boer is to be a success in the Premier League.

De Boer has struggled since being appointed Eagles boss in the summer, seeing his side lose all three of their top-flight fixtures so far without scoring a goal.

The 47-year-old was previously sacked by former club Inter Milan last November after less than three months at the helm, but Reading manager Stam insists that his countryman simply needs more time to integrate his playing style at Selhurst Park.

"The club made the decision to get Frank because of his way of working and how he wanted to play," Sky Sports News quotes him as saying. "As a manager to go to England to work and get success straight away is very hard.

"Sometimes as a manager you need to have time to build something and create a certain atmosphere within the group that gets results. The only thing is; are we patient enough and do you get the time? That's not always the case."

De Boer, whose job was recently said to be in 'serious doubt', will be hoping to get off the mark in the league when Palace face Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday afternoon.