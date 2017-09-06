Jaap Stam: 'Frank de Boer requires more time at Crystal Palace'

Ajax head coach Frank de Boer looks on prior to the Eredivisie match against PSV Eindhoven on March 20, 2016
© AFP
Reading boss Jaap Stam offers his support to compatriot Frank de Boer, who he believes requires more time to integrate his favoured playing style at Selhurst Park.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, September 6, 2017 at 17:34 UK

Jaap Stam has claimed that Crystal Palace must show some patience if fellow Dutchman Frank de Boer is to be a success in the Premier League.

De Boer has struggled since being appointed Eagles boss in the summer, seeing his side lose all three of their top-flight fixtures so far without scoring a goal.

The 47-year-old was previously sacked by former club Inter Milan last November after less than three months at the helm, but Reading manager Stam insists that his countryman simply needs more time to integrate his playing style at Selhurst Park.

"The club made the decision to get Frank because of his way of working and how he wanted to play," Sky Sports News quotes him as saying. "As a manager to go to England to work and get success straight away is very hard.

"Sometimes as a manager you need to have time to build something and create a certain atmosphere within the group that gets results. The only thing is; are we patient enough and do you get the time? That's not always the case."

De Boer, whose job was recently said to be in 'serious doubt', will be hoping to get off the mark in the league when Palace face Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday afternoon.

Dave Edwards in action for Wolves in January 2015
Read Next:
Edwards leaves Wolves for Reading
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jaap Stam, Frank de Boer, Football
Your Comments
More Crystal Palace News
Ajax head coach Frank de Boer looks on prior to the Eredivisie match against PSV Eindhoven on March 20, 2016
Jaap Stam: 'Frank de Boer requires more time at Crystal Palace'
 Manchester City's Bacary Sagna during the FA Cup fifth-round match against Huddersfield Town on February 18, 2017
Bacary Sagna close to deciding on new club?
 Crystal Palace's Mamadou Sakho before the Premier League match against Liverpool on April 23, 2017
Crystal Palace seal Mamadou Sakho from Liverpool
Palace send Anderson on loan to SwindonSunderland finalise Jonny Williams dealPalace to make late swoop for Ronnow?Sunderland to push through triple signing?Mangala move to Palace 'breaks down'
Palace 'still interested in Mangala'Three PL sides 'keen on Celtic defender'Liverpool, Palace 'agree £26m Sakho fee'Palace win race to sign Oumar Niasse?Boateng leaves Palace for Exeter
> Crystal Palace Homepage
More Reading News
Ajax head coach Frank de Boer looks on prior to the Eredivisie match against PSV Eindhoven on March 20, 2016
Jaap Stam: 'Frank de Boer requires more time at Crystal Palace'
 A general view of the Madejski Stadium, home to Reading FC, on December 10, 2011
Reading confirm Sone Aluko signing
 Jordan Hugill of Preston North End in action during the pre season friendly match between Preston North End and Hearts at Deepdale on July 18, 2015 in Preston, England.
Preston North End reject Jordan Hugill transfer request
Edwards leaves Wolves for ReadingReading keen to sign Edwards from Wolves?Hemed on radar of three Championship sides?Leandro Bacuna completes Reading moveIan Holloway "proud" of QPR performance
Stam denies Reading playoff hangoverBristol City storm top on low-scoring opening dayReport: Villa reject Reading's Bacuna bidSwift pens new five-year Reading dealJake Cooper leaves Reading for Millwall
> Reading Homepage



Tables
 