Crowd generic

Crawley Town

Former Liverpool player Harry Kewell named Crawley Town head coach

Harry Kewell celebrates winning the Champions League with Liverpool on May 25, 2005
© Getty Images
Former Liverpool player Harry Kewell is appointed as the new head coach of Crawley Town.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at 12:14 UK

Crawley Town have announced the appointment of Harry Kewell as he club's new head coach.

The 38-year-old moves to the League Two club a month after leaving his coaching role at Watford, where he spent two years working with the youth teams.

Kewell played for Leeds United, Liverpool and Galatasaray during his playing career, and also represented Australia 56 times and scored 17 goals.

Director of football Selim Gaygusuz told the club's official website: "During his interview Harry showed us great passion - that's need to make this team move onwards."

Kewell, who won the Champions League with Liverpool in 2005, will have Warren Feeney as his assistant coach.

Harry Kewell celebrates scoring for Australia against Croatia in the World Cup on June 22, 2006.
Read Next:
Harry Kewell in line for Crawley job?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Harry Kewell, Warren Feeney, Selim Gaygusuz, Football
Your Comments
More Crawley Town News
Harry Kewell celebrates winning the Champions League with Liverpool on May 25, 2005
Former Liverpool player Harry Kewell named Crawley Town head coach
 Harry Kewell celebrates scoring for Australia against Croatia in the World Cup on June 22, 2006.
Report: Harry Kewell in line for Crawley Town job
 Dean Cox in action for Leyton Orient in November 2014
Former Leyton Orient midfielder Dean Cox joins Crawley Town
Crawley name Dermot Drummy as new bossCrawley announce exit of manager YatesYoung Wolves striker heads for CrawleyCrawley Town takeover deal "close"L2 roundup: Cobblers win seven-goal thriller to go top
Mitch Hancox extends Crawley loan stayL2 roundup: Hylton puts Oxford topIpswich defender makes Crawley switchLeague Two roundup: Top two drop pointsL2 roundup: Oxford close gap on league leaders
> Crawley Town Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CPortsmouth462691179403987
4Luton TownLuton462017970432777
5Exeter CityExeter462181775561971
6Carlisle UnitedCarlisle461817116968171
7Blackpool4618161269462370
8Colchester UnitedColchester4619121567571069
9Wycombe WanderersWycombe461912155853569
10Stevenage46207196763467
11Cambridge UnitedCambridge46199185850866
12Mansfield TownMansfield461715145450466
13Accrington StanleyAccrington461714155956365
14Grimsby Town461711185963-462
15Barnet461415175764-757
16Notts County46168225476-2256
17Crewe AlexandraCrewe461413195867-955
18Morecambe461410225373-2052
19Crawley TownCrawley461312215371-1851
20Yeovil TownYeovil461117184964-1550
21Cheltenham TownCheltenham461214204969-2050
22Newport County461212225173-2248
RHartlepool UnitedHartlepool461113225475-2146
RLeyton Orient46106304787-4036
> Full Version
 