Crawley Town have announced the appointment of Harry Kewell as he club's new head coach.

The 38-year-old moves to the League Two club a month after leaving his coaching role at Watford, where he spent two years working with the youth teams.

Kewell played for Leeds United, Liverpool and Galatasaray during his playing career, and also represented Australia 56 times and scored 17 goals.

Director of football Selim Gaygusuz told the club's official website: "During his interview Harry showed us great passion - that's need to make this team move onwards."

Kewell, who won the Champions League with Liverpool in 2005, will have Warren Feeney as his assistant coach.