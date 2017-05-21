Crowd generic

Crawley Town

Report: Harry Kewell in line for Crawley Town job

Mark Bresciano in action for Australia against Italy on June 26, 2006.
Crawley Town owner Ziya Eren is reportedly looking to appoint former Liverpool and Leeds United winger Harry Kewell as the League Two club's new manager.
Harry Kewell has been earmarked as the main candidate for the vacant Crawley Town job, according to reports.

The Red Devils are currently on the lookout for a new manager after Dermot Drummy left the club by mutual consent early in May.

Former Liverpool, Leeds United and Australia winger Kewell, meanwhile, left his role as Watford's Under-23 coach in April, and is reportedly keen to launch his managerial career.

According to The Argus, Crawley owner Ziya Eren is willing to take a gamble on another inexperienced manager in Kewell, having appointed former Arsenal and Chelsea academy coach Drummy 13 months ago to replace Mark Yates.

It would be the 38-year-old's first job in senior management since calling time on a glittering playing career three years ago which saw him win the Champions League and FA Cup with Liverpool.

Crawley finished 19th in League Two this season, winning just one of their last 14 games.

Mark Yates, Manager of Crawley Town looks on during the Sky Bet League Two match between Newport County and Crawley Town at Rodney Parade on September 29, 2015
Crawley announce exit of manager Yates
Report: Harry Kewell in line for Crawley Town job
Former Leyton Orient midfielder Dean Cox joins Crawley Town
Crawley Town name Dermot Drummy as new manager
