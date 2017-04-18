Apr 18, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Reebok Stadium
BoltonBolton Wanderers
0-0
Bury

Spearing (30'), Vela (62')
FT

Barnett (9')

Result: Bury hold faltering Bolton Wanderers to stalemate

Bolton Wanderers suffer another setback in their bid for automatic promotion as relegation-threatened Bury hold them to a goalless draw at the Macron Stadium.
Bolton Wanderers's hopes of securing automatic promotion from League One took another blow this evening as they were held to a 0-0 draw by relegation-threatened Bury at the Macron Stadium.

The hosts missed the chance to move four points clear of third place with just two games remaining, instead increasing their lead over Fleetwood Town to two points having made it three matches without a win or a goal.

Bury, meanwhile, edge two points clear of the relegation zone but have played a game more than 21st-placed Port Vale.

Bolton forced the first save of the night when Dorian Dervite's acrobatic effort needed to be kept out by Joe Murphy after just four minutes, but perhaps predictably for two out-of-form sides, clear chances were at a premium for the most part.

The home side applied the majority of the pressure, but they were mostly limited to long-range efforts and a Taylor Moore strike for Bury which went out for a throw-in towards the end of the first half summed the game up to that point.

Bolton did produce a minor flurry towards the end of the first half with a couple of half-chances in quick succession, but Joshua Vela failed to get enough on a Filipe Morais cross before Andrew Taylor dragged another effort wide.

It continued to be the promotion-chasers who created the better sights of goal in the second half, with Adam Le Fondre firing a couple of efforts off target before turning provider for Morais, who drilled a low strike straight at Murphy.

Taylor was the next to threaten for the Trotters when he lashed a first-time volley narrowly over from the edge of the box before David Wheater was the unlikely man to produce the best attacking moment of the night up to that point, rifling a thunderous 30-yard strike towards goal that needed to be tipped behind by Murphy.

Murphy was finally beaten with just 12 minutes of the match remaining, but Le Fondre's strike came crashing off the underside of the crossbar before bouncing on the line and out.

Le Fondre continued to look the most likely to make a much-needed breakthrough, but he was once again thwarted by the Bury keeper in stoppage time when he nodded an effort straight at Murphy after losing his man at the near post.

There was one final piece of work for Murphy to do as he produced a fine stop to deny a late Morais free kick, earning an important point for his side that sees them end a three-match losing streak.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CSheffield UnitedSheff Utd442810686454194
2Bolton WanderersBolton4423111063362780
3Fleetwood Town4422121061412078
4Scunthorpe UnitedScunthorpe4422101275522376
5Bradford CityBradford441918758421675
6Millwall4419131262511170
7Southend UnitedSouthend4419121369521769
8Rochdale441910156960967
9Bristol Rovers441812146362166
10Oxford UnitedOxford Utd44189176052863
11Peterborough UnitedPeterborough441611175857159
12MK Dons441513165654258
13Walsall431416135052-258
14AFC Wimbledon441317145252056
15Charlton AthleticCharlton441218145552354
16Northampton TownNorthampton441410206070-1052
17Oldham AthleticOldham441215173043-1351
18Gillingham441213195776-1949
19Shrewsbury TownShrewsbury441212204561-1648
20Bury441211215872-1447
21Port Vale431112204468-2445
22Swindon TownSwindon441111224361-1844
RChesterfield44910254073-3337
RCoventry CityCoventry44812243565-3036
> Full Version
 