Crowd generic

Birmingham City

Gianfranco Zola admits Birmingham City regrets

Waford boss Gianfranco Zola during the match against Nottingham Forest on August 25, 2013
© Getty Images
Former Birmingham City manager Gianfranco Zola admits that his experience with the club was "very hard to take".
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at 11:00 UK

Gianfranco Zola has admitted that his ill-fated spell in charge of Birmingham City last season was "very hard to take".

The Italian was installed at St Andrew's in mid-December following the surprise sacking of Gary Rowett, who had left the club seventh in the Championship table - outside of the playoff places on goal difference alone.

Zola went on to record just two wins from his 24 games in charge before he was axed, leaving Brum to fight a relegation battle and only securing their safety on the final day of the season under the stewardship of Harry Redknapp.

"I went into that job with a lot of passion, with a lot of enthusiasm and obviously the way things went, it was very hard to take," Zola told talkSPORT.

"I went into a difficult situation. I was asked to change a few things, actually I was asked to change a lot of things, but unfortunately for me not everybody wanted things to change, and that wasn't easy.

"It is what it is sometimes. Football is difficult and you have to face the reality. I think in this case I have to take the responsibility that I should have faced the reality a little bit earlier than I did.

"Now, I think I will take a little bit of time off to reconsider a lot of things and then I will see if I can face another challenge with the same freshness and with more ideas."

Prior to his time at Birmingham, Zola had managerial stints at Watford, West Ham United and Cagliari.

QPR manager Harry Redknapp on the touchline during his team's match against Burnley on October 26, 2013
Read Next:
Redknapp 'to sign Birmingham City deal'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Gianfranco Zola, Gary Rowett, Harry Redknapp, Football
Your Comments
More Birmingham City News
Tom Huddlestone for Hull on September 27, 2014
Derby County 'to lodge £2m Tom Huddlestone bid'
 Waford boss Gianfranco Zola during the match against Nottingham Forest on August 25, 2013
Gianfranco Zola admits Birmingham City regrets
 Hull City midfielder Tom Huddlestone in action during his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the KCOM Stadium on January 14, 2017
Birmingham City join race for Hull City midfielder Tom Huddlestone?
Wolves, Blues chase Gallagher loan deal?Harry Redknapp reveals cancer scareRedknapp: 'It's not all about Villa, Brum'Report: Keane open to Redknapp reunionBirmingham linked with Bastia's Djiku
Redknapp: 'Keane approach is possible'Redknapp targets "five or six" new signingsRedknapp: 'Morrison lucky to get chance'Morrison begins training with BirminghamSky announces televised Championship games
> Birmingham City Homepage



Tables
 