Report: Former Angers captain Cheikh Ndoye close to Birmingham City switch

General view ahead of kick off in the npower Championship match between Birmingham City and Nottingham Forest, at St Andrews Stadium on February 25, 2012
Birmingham City are thought to be on the verge of signing Senegal international Cheikh Ndoye after the 31-year-old let his Angers contract run down.
Thursday, July 13, 2017

Birmingham City have edged closer to completing a deal for former Angers captain Cheikh Ndoye, according to reports.

The 31-year-old midfielder has been an impressive performer for the Ligue 1 club, netting six goals and registering six assists in 31 league appearances last season.

However, Ndoye is now a free agent having refused the French side's offer of a new deal this summer and letting his contract run down.

According to the Daily Mail, Blues boss Harry Redknapp is keen to sign the Senegal international as he looks to bolster his team ahead of the new Championship season.

Ndoye has been linked with a move to the Premier League in the past, with Crystal Palace and Stoke City both named as possible suitors.

