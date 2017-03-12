Mar 12, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
Real Madrid
2-1
Real Betis
Ronaldo (40'), Ramos (81')
Marcelo (87')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Sanabria (25')
Piccini (30')
Piccini (78')

Dani Ceballos: 'Referee lacked bravery'

Dani Ceballos of Real Betis Balompie controls the ball during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Real Betis Balompie at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on August 29, 2015
© Getty Images
Real Betis midfielder Dani Ceballos accuses referee Mateu Lahoz of 'lacking bravery' after failing to send off Real Madrid's Keylor Navas during their La Liga clash.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, March 13, 2017 at 16:15 UK

Real Betis midfielder Dani Ceballos has accused referee Mateu Lahoz of 'lacking bravery' after failing to send off Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas at the Bernabeu on Sunday night.

Navas stayed on the pitch in the first period of the La Liga contest despite making contact on Betis midfielder Darko Brasanac in what was a last-man challenge from the Costa Rican international.

Betis ultimately suffered a 2-1 defeat to Los Blancos, and Ceballos has claimed that the match referee 'was not strong enough' to produce a red card for the home side.

"(Mateu Lahoz) knows there was contact and he admits it but not enough to call it," Ceballos told Marca. "He lacked a little bit of bravery to leave Madrid with a man less in the 20th minute."

The defeat was Betis' 13th in the league this season and left them down in 14th position in the table.

Ben Davies and Roman Zozulya in action during the international friendly between Ukraine and Wales on March 28, 2016
Read Next:
Zozulya loan spell cut short due to "Nazi" jibe
>
View our homepages for Dani Ceballos, Mateu Lahoz, Keylor Navas, Darko Brasanac, Football
Your Comments
More Real Betis News
Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
Live Commentary: Real Madrid 2-1 Real Betis - as it happened
 Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
Result: Real Madrid return to top of La Liga
 Dani Ceballos of Real Betis Balompie controls the ball during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Real Betis Balompie at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on August 29, 2015
Dani Ceballos: 'Referee lacked bravery'
Zozulya loan spell cut short due to "Nazi" jibeSpanish duo keen on Sunderland winger?Riza Durmisi 'open to Liverpool move'Liverpool to move for Real Betis keeper?Result: Betis, Barca share the points in Seville
Team News: Betis coach hands debuts to Tosca, PardoLive Commentary: Real Betis 1-1 Barcelona - as it happenedLiverpool keep tabs on Real Betis's Durmisi?Betis 'put off by Muniesa valuation'Real Betis 'remain in hunt for Muniesa'
> Real Betis Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid26195269274262
2Barcelona27186377235460
3Sevilla27176451312057
4Atletico MadridAtletico27157549222752
5Villarreal27139539192048
6Real Sociedad2715394238448
7Athletic Bilbao2713593430444
8EibarEibar2611694237539
9Espanyol2710983938139
10AlavesAlaves2791082833-537
11Celta Vigo26105113945-635
12Las PalmasLas Palmas2788114345-232
13Valencia2786133647-1130
14Real Betis2777132944-1528
15Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo2769123142-1127
16Malaga2768133345-1226
17Leganes2767142241-1925
18Granada2747162455-3119
19Sporting GijonSporting Gijon2746172856-2818
20Osasuna2617182764-3710
> Full Version
 