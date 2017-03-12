Dani Ceballos: 'Referee lacked bravery'

Real Betis midfielder Dani Ceballos accuses referee Mateu Lahoz of 'lacking bravery' after failing to send off Real Madrid's Keylor Navas during their La Liga clash.

Real Betis midfielder Dani Ceballos has accused referee Mateu Lahoz of 'lacking bravery' after failing to send off Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas at the Bernabeu on Sunday night.

Navas stayed on the pitch in the first period of the La Liga contest despite making contact on Betis midfielder Darko Brasanac in what was a last-man challenge from the Costa Rican international.

Betis ultimately suffered a 2-1 defeat to Los Blancos, and Ceballos has claimed that the match referee 'was not strong enough' to produce a red card for the home side.

"(Mateu Lahoz) knows there was contact and he admits it but not enough to call it," Ceballos told Marca. "He lacked a little bit of bravery to leave Madrid with a man less in the 20th minute."

The defeat was Betis' 13th in the league this season and left them down in 14th position in the table.