Steve Bruce believes that the "vast majority of supporters" are right behind him, despite suggestions that he is one defeat away from the sack.

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce has come out fighting ahead of this weekend's trip to Barnsley, as he reportedly fights to save his job.

The Villans make the trip to Oakwell on Saturday evening aiming to pick up just a second Championship win of the season, having drawn four and lost two of their first seven fixtures.

Some have billed the clash as a 'do-or-die' battle for under-pressure Bruce, who has had to constantly bat away social media abuse during a hugely disappointing start to the 2017-18 campaign.

Speaking to reporters on Friday afternoon, the 56-year-old said: "Who's creating that [hysteria]? Social media, phone-ins? Social media and phone-ins. The vast majority of the crowd were terrific the other night. There was 29,000 and they were terrific towards the team and myself.

"I can't really engulf myself in that. If it's last chance saloon then so be it. If that's what they want then so be it. I can't really answer that the way I would like to but if that's what they want then how can I deny it.

"They've got access to social media or they can ring a radio station, but I do believe the vast majority of the supporters are right behind myself and the team and can see that there's been progress made from what has been a very difficult period for the club over the last few years.

"What's the fix? Off with my head and then somebody else comes in and changes it? That's not the way forward surely because if that does then the club just engulfs itself in more mass change."

Villa, currently 18th in the table, also face Nottingham Forest, Burton Albion and Bolton Wanderers in the league before the next international break.