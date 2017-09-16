Sep 16, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Oakwell
Barnsley
vs.
Aston Villa
 

Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce: 'Sacking me resolves nothing'

Steve Bruce watches on during the Championship playoff semi-final between Derby County and Hull City on May 14, 2016
Steve Bruce believes that the "vast majority of supporters" are right behind him, despite suggestions that he is one defeat away from the sack.
Last Updated: Friday, September 15, 2017 at 18:45 UK

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce has come out fighting ahead of this weekend's trip to Barnsley, as he reportedly fights to save his job.

The Villans make the trip to Oakwell on Saturday evening aiming to pick up just a second Championship win of the season, having drawn four and lost two of their first seven fixtures.

Some have billed the clash as a 'do-or-die' battle for under-pressure Bruce, who has had to constantly bat away social media abuse during a hugely disappointing start to the 2017-18 campaign.

Speaking to reporters on Friday afternoon, the 56-year-old said: "Who's creating that [hysteria]? Social media, phone-ins? Social media and phone-ins. The vast majority of the crowd were terrific the other night. There was 29,000 and they were terrific towards the team and myself.

"I can't really engulf myself in that. If it's last chance saloon then so be it. If that's what they want then so be it. I can't really answer that the way I would like to but if that's what they want then how can I deny it.

"They've got access to social media or they can ring a radio station, but I do believe the vast majority of the supporters are right behind myself and the team and can see that there's been progress made from what has been a very difficult period for the club over the last few years.

"What's the fix? Off with my head and then somebody else comes in and changes it? That's not the way forward surely because if that does then the club just engulfs itself in more mass change."

Villa, currently 18th in the table, also face Nottingham Forest, Burton Albion and Bolton Wanderers in the league before the next international break.

Steve Bruce gives instructions during the Championship playoff final between Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday on May 28, 2016
Steve Bruce: 'No need for hysteria'
 Graham Taylor in the dugout during his time with Aston Villa in March 2002.
Graham Taylor 'warned of abuse claims'
Andre Green faces months out following hamstring surgery
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Leeds UnitedLeeds75201421217
2Cardiff CityCardiff7511116516
3Sheffield UnitedSheff Utd750285315
4Wolverhampton WanderersWolves7421117414
5Preston North EndPreston733162412
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds733196312
7Ipswich TownIpswich6402108212
8Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest74031011-112
9Middlesbrough732273411
10Queens Park RangersQPR7322109111
11Derby CountyDerby6312107310
12Bristol City7241119210
13Fulham724175210
14Norwich CityNorwich7223712-58
15Barnsley62138807
16Hull City72141314-17
17Reading621356-17
18Aston Villa714279-27
19Millwall713310916
20Sunderland7124611-55
21Burton Albion7124414-105
22Birmingham CityBirmingham711539-64
23Brentford7034611-53
24Bolton WanderersBolton7025414-102
> Full Version
 