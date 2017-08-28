Steve Bruce hits out at "vultures"

Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce takes another swipe at the "vultures" that have been critical of his team this season.

Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce has taken another swipe at the "vultures" that have been critical of his team this season.

Last week, Bruce spoke of the "ridiculous abuse" that he faced following Villa's indifferent start to the 2017-18 campaign.

The Villans picked up just one point from their opening three Championship matches of the new season, which led to widespread abuse on social media.

Bruce has led his team to four points from their last two league matches, however, in addition to victory in the EFL Cup against Wigan Athletic.

The former Manchester United centre-back has admitted that it has been "a mixed start to the season" for Villa, but he is pleased that 'a good week will now keep the vultures away for a while'.

"It's been a mixed start to the season. But I think we are better now," the Birmingham Mail quotes Bruce as saying.

"The players from the relegation squad have moved on by and large. It was important for them, in their careers, to move on and get away the cloud which has hung over the place for too long. In that respect we are better.

"To be honest I did not expect the vultures to circle as quickly but I suppose it is the manner of football, which I understand. I am under no illusions anymore.

"When you are up against it you have to batten down the hatches, get on with it and try and ride the storm. Thankfully, we have had a good week, which keeps the vultures away, for a while."

Villa will return to Championship action at home to Brentford on September 9.