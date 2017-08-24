General view of Villa Park

Steve Bruce blasts "ridiculous abuse"

Steve Bruce watches on during the Championship playoff semi-final between Derby County and Hull City on May 14, 2016
Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce criticises those that directed "ridiculous abuse" at him following a difficult start to the 2017-18 campaign.
Steve Bruce has criticised those that have directed "ridiculous abuse" at him following Aston Villa's difficult start to the 2017-18 campaign.

Villa picked up just one point from their opening three league matches of the new season, which led to widespread abuse on social media.

The Villans have since won their last two in league and cup, but Bruce has admitted that he found it difficult to accept the scathing criticism aimed at him in the early stages of the month.

"We're in a social media world and people have a platform now, but what it does is escalate into ridiculous abuse," Bruce told Sky Sports News.

"We're all fair game and thick-skinned enough as managers to know you're under pressure if you lose a couple of games, but the level of abuse aimed at me was quite remarkable.

"But I suppose that's how it is these days, and it's important that the people who employ you don't listen to that rubbish. I've said I'm determined to turn it around and I know, with my track record, that if I'm given time I'll get it right."

Villa will look to make it back-to-back wins in the Championship when they travel to Bristol City on Friday night.

Gary Gardner of Aston Villa moves away with the ball during the pre season friendly match between Swindon Town and Aston Villa at the County Ground on July 21, 2015
