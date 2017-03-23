Remi Garde could make a return to management almost 12 months to the day since being sacked by Aston Villa, as Greek giants Olympiacos are said to be interested.

The Frenchman spent five months at Villa Park in the 2015-16 campaign, departing the club after six-successive defeats and with a 12-point margin on safety that they failed to recover from.

According to the Birmingham Mail, Garde could now make his first return to management in the Greek Superleague after rejecting a technical director role with the French Football Federation.

Olympiacos recently sacked Paulo Bento despite being well clear at the top of the table, and it is claimed that Garde is close to coming on board to help the Reds over the title-winning line and into the Champions League.

Garde has also previously managed Lyon, where he won the Coupe de France in 2012 and boasted a win rate just north of 50 per cent.