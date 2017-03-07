Olympiacos sack manager Paulo Bento after three straight defeats despite the club still sitting seven points clear at the top of the Greek Super League.

The decision was made to part company with the former Portugal coach on Monday after Olympiacos fell to their third consecutive league defeat - their worst run of form since 1996.

Sunday's 2-0 loss to PAOK opened the door for second-placed Panionios to close the gap, but they could only manage a draw on Monday night to leave Olympiacos's lead at six points.

Bento lasted just seven months in the job and only lost one of his first 20 league games in charge before the recent spate of defeats.

The 47-year-old was the club's second manager of the season having replaced Victor Sanchez, who was sacked in August after just two games and less than two months in charge following their defeat in the third qualifying round of the Champions League.

Olympiacos, who have won the league title in all but two seasons since 2000, remain in contention for three trophies this season having reached the last 16 of the Europa League and semi-finals of the Greek Cup.