Greek Super League leaders Olympiacos sack manager Paulo Bento

Portugal's Portuguese manager Paulo Bento speaks to journalists after a training session for Portugal national football team at Windsor Park in Belfast, Northern Ireland on September 5, 2013
© Getty Images
Olympiacos sack manager Paulo Bento after three straight defeats despite the club still sitting seven points clear at the top of the Greek Super League.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at 17:06 UK

Greek side Olympiacos have sacked manager Paulo Bento despite leading the Super League by seven points.

The decision was made to part company with the former Portugal coach on Monday after Olympiacos fell to their third consecutive league defeat - their worst run of form since 1996.

Sunday's 2-0 loss to PAOK opened the door for second-placed Panionios to close the gap, but they could only manage a draw on Monday night to leave Olympiacos's lead at six points.

Bento lasted just seven months in the job and only lost one of his first 20 league games in charge before the recent spate of defeats.

The 47-year-old was the club's second manager of the season having replaced Victor Sanchez, who was sacked in August after just two games and less than two months in charge following their defeat in the third qualifying round of the Champions League.

Olympiacos, who have won the league title in all but two seasons since 2000, remain in contention for three trophies this season having reached the last 16 of the Europa League and semi-finals of the Greek Cup.

Eibar's coach Gaizka Garitano reacts during the Spanish league football match SD Eibar vs Real Sociedad at the Ipurua stadium in Eibar on August 24, 2014
Read Next:
Depor sack head coach Garitano
>
View our homepages for Paulo Bento, Victor Sanchez, Football
Your Comments
More Olympiacos News
Portugal's Portuguese manager Paulo Bento speaks to journalists after a training session for Portugal national football team at Windsor Park in Belfast, Northern Ireland on September 5, 2013
Greek Super League leaders Olympiacos sack manager Paulo Bento
 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Europa League roundup: Tottenham Hotspur, Athletic Bilbao, Fiorentina crash out
 Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates scoring his second goal during the Europa League match against Saint-Etienne on February 16, 2017
Europa League roundup: Manchester United win as Tottenham Hotspur slip up
Watford loan Paredes to OlympiacosMilivojevic close to sealing Palace switch?Hull City eyeing £13m Luka Milivojevic?Hull sign defender Elabdelluoui on loanHull close to deal for Olympiacos defender?
Aly Cissokho makes Olympiacos loan switchReport: Olympiacos interested in Villa defenderEuropa League roundup: Eleven more progress throughLeicester consider move for Serbia international?EL roundup: Three sides maintain perfect records
> Olympiacos Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City26174553292455
4Liverpool27157558342452
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton27128744301444
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2711793634240
9Stoke CityStoke2798103240-835
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2796123646-1033
12Burnley2794143040-1031
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2776143752-1527
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2783163559-2427
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
19Hull City2756162453-2921
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
 