South Africa lose four wickets on rain-hit day

Hashim Amla in action on day one of the fourth Test between South Africa and England on January 22, 2016
© Getty Images
South Africa reach the close of play on the opening day of the third Test match with New Zealand on 123-4.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, March 25, 2017 at 11:12 UK

Hashim Amla recorded a half-century as South Africa made 123-4 on a rain-hit day against New Zealand in Hamilton.

Only 41 overs of play were possible as rain caused delays on the opening day of the third Test match, but New Zealand will feel that they hold the advantage heading into day two.

The Black Caps quickly reduced the tourists to 5-2 with Dean Elgar (5) and Theunis De Bruyn (0) going cheaply as Matt Henry and Colin de Grandhomme picked up a wicket apiece.

JP Duminy made 20 as his side recovered to 64-3, but it was Amla's contribution which gave South Africa some sort of a start as he made 50 off 93 balls before being dismissed by De Grandhomme.

Faf du Plessis (33*) and Temba Bavuma (13*) are currently unbeaten at the crease.

