Hashim Amla, JP Duminy put South Africa in command against Sri Lanka

Hashim Amla in action on day three of the second Test between South Africa and England on January 4, 2016
© Getty Images
Hashim Amla marks his 100th Test appearance with a century as South Africa take control of the third Test against Sri Lanka on day one in Johannesburg.
Last Updated: Thursday, January 12, 2017 at 16:15 UK

Centuries from Hashim Amla and JP Duminy have put South Africa in control of the third Test against Sri Lanka at the end of day one in Johannesburg.

The hosts wrapped up the three-match series with a 282-run victory in the second Test in Cape Town, and they are well on course for a series whitewash having finished day one of the final Test on 338-3.

Amla stole the headlines with a spectacular and timely return to form, marking his landmark 100th Test appearance by reaching triple figures for the first time in his last 13 innings.

The 33-year-old becomes just the eighth player to score a century in their 100th Test, eventually ending the day on 125 not out alongside the scoreless Duanne Olivier at the crease.

Most of Amla's time in the middle was spent with Duminy (155), though, as the pair put on a mammoth partnership to take control of the match.

Duminy's innings was eventually brought to an end when he was caught by Kusal Mendis off the bowling of Lahiru Kumara in the penultimate over of the day.

Kumara also dismissed Dean Elgar (27) shortly after Angelo Mathews had claimed the wicket of Stephen Cook (10) to leave the Proteas seemingly in trouble on 45-2.

However, they will go into day two in a strong position as they look to wrap up a 3-0 series win.

