Joe Root 'to join up with England for start of ODI series against India'

Joe Root in action during the fourth ODI between South Africa and England on February 12, 2016
© Getty Images
England batsman Joe Root will reportedly join up with his teammates for the start of the ODI series against India following the birth of his son.
By , Staff Reporter
Last Updated: Monday, January 9, 2017 at 11:22 UK

England batsman Joe Root is expected to be available for the start of the upcoming one-day international series against India following the birth of his son.

The 26-year-old decided to delay joining up with the squad as he wanted to be with his fiancee Carrie for the birth of their first child.

Root's baby boy was born on Saturday, and according to PA Sport, the batsman will not take extended paternity leave and will fly to Mumbai this week ahead of Sunday's first ODI in Pune.

The Yorkshireman has a one-day international average of 45.71 runs from 78 matches, which is the second best of any England player.

Alastair Cook at an Essex CCC photocall on April 7, 2016
Cook captaincy decision to be made this weekend?
