AB de Villiers leads South Africa to a comfortable third one-day international victory over Sri Lanka in Johannesburg to seal a series win.

The hosts bowled out their opponents for 163 before surpassing that tally with plenty of room to spare, thanks in large to the work of skipper AB de Villiers.

Niroshan Dickwella made 74 for Sri Lanka, their highest score of the one-sided series so far, and Upul Tharanga also managed 31, but it was a dismal batting display on the whole as three went for a duck and four more for five runs or less.

South Africa may have sewed things up even sooner had play not been disrupted by a swarm of bees halting play, but once brought in to bat in Johannesburg it was a formality.

De Villiers reached 60 not out to help the Proteas on their way, while Jean-Paul Duminy (28) also survived unscathed as the tourists struggled to get a foothold in the match.

Hashim Amla (34), Faf du Plessis (24) and Quinton de Kock (8) were the three men to fall, though in the end it was plain sailing for South Africa to claim the series win in style.