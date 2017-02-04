Result: South Africa beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in third ODI

South African captain AB De Villiers leaves the field during the Pool B 2015 Cricket World Cup match between South Africa and Pakistan at Eden Park on March 7, 2015
AB de Villiers leads South Africa to a comfortable third one-day international victory over Sri Lanka in Johannesburg to seal a series win.
South Africa have defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets in their third one-day international to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

The hosts bowled out their opponents for 163 before surpassing that tally with plenty of room to spare, thanks in large to the work of skipper AB de Villiers.

Niroshan Dickwella made 74 for Sri Lanka, their highest score of the one-sided series so far, and Upul Tharanga also managed 31, but it was a dismal batting display on the whole as three went for a duck and four more for five runs or less.

South Africa may have sewed things up even sooner had play not been disrupted by a swarm of bees halting play, but once brought in to bat in Johannesburg it was a formality.

De Villiers reached 60 not out to help the Proteas on their way, while Jean-Paul Duminy (28) also survived unscathed as the tourists struggled to get a foothold in the match.

Hashim Amla (34), Faf du Plessis (24) and Quinton de Kock (8) were the three men to fall, though in the end it was plain sailing for South Africa to claim the series win in style.

Chris Morris and Faf du Plessis celebrate during the second T20 between South Africa and England on February 20, 2016
Du Plessis to appeal ball-tampering decision
