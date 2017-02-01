England cricket team header

England

England batsman Joe Root: 'We deserve to beat India in Twenty20 series'

Joe Root celebrates the wicket of Johnson Charles during the World Twenty20 final between England and the West Indies at Eden Gardens on April 3, 2016
© Getty Images
England batsman Joe Root says that his team deserve to win the Twenty20 series against India ahead of today's final match.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at 10:32 UK

England batsman Joe Root has claimed that the team will be deserved winners if they overcome India in their final Twenty20 of the three-match series in Bangalore.

The tourists will record a white-ball series triumph over India for the first time in 32 years if they are successful later today.

England nudged ahead in the contest when they won the opening T20 by seven wickets, but India levelled up the series with a five-run victory on Sunday.

Root believes that claiming the series will put England in good stead heading into this summer's Champions Trophy tournament.

"We've got an opportunity now in the final game of the series to be put under some good pressure in front of what will be an excitable and entertaining crowd," The Mirror quotes Root as saying. "It's great prep for major tournaments.

"It's been a very tough tour and India have played very well but we have played some good cricket along the way and it would be nice to finish on what we feel would be a deserved win.

"I do think our players have made an impact, more so for the important summer ahead. They're making sure they're doing everything to put themselves in the right position come the Champions Trophy selection. The core of our 50-over side and T20 side is very similar, so it's really important for us to figure out how to win as a team going into he summer."

Once this series comes to a close, England will face West Indies in a tour of the Caribbean.

Ben Stokes plots revenge after losing the World Twenty20 final between England and the West Indies at Eden Gardens on April 3, 2016
Read Next:
Ben Stokes to lose £100,000 in IPL move?
>
View our homepages for Joe Root, Cricket
Your Comments
More England News
Ben Stokes plots revenge after losing the World Twenty20 final between England and the West Indies at Eden Gardens on April 3, 2016
Ben Stokes to lose £100,000 in IPL move?
 Joe Root and Ben Stokes look devastated after losing the World Twenty20 final between England and the West Indies at Eden Gardens on April 3, 2016
Result: Jasprit Bumrah seals India win over England to level T20 series
 England captain Eoin Morgan bats during the 1st ODI Royal London One-Day match between England and New Zealand at Edgbaston on June 9, 2015
England unchanged for ODI series against West Indies
Tymal Mills: 'My future lies in T20 cricket'Result: England power past India in first T20Morgan: 'England rewarded for persistence'Ben Stokes hails "fantastic" ODI winResult: England defeat India in final ODI
Result: England denied after valiant run chaseResult: India beat England by three wicketsEoin Morgan: Beating India "not impossible"Root 'available for start of ODI series'Cook captaincy decision to be made this weekend?
> England Homepage