England batsman Joe Root has claimed that the team will be deserved winners if they overcome India in their final Twenty20 of the three-match series in Bangalore.

The tourists will record a white-ball series triumph over India for the first time in 32 years if they are successful later today.

England nudged ahead in the contest when they won the opening T20 by seven wickets, but India levelled up the series with a five-run victory on Sunday.

Root believes that claiming the series will put England in good stead heading into this summer's Champions Trophy tournament.

"We've got an opportunity now in the final game of the series to be put under some good pressure in front of what will be an excitable and entertaining crowd," The Mirror quotes Root as saying. "It's great prep for major tournaments.

"It's been a very tough tour and India have played very well but we have played some good cricket along the way and it would be nice to finish on what we feel would be a deserved win.

"I do think our players have made an impact, more so for the important summer ahead. They're making sure they're doing everything to put themselves in the right position come the Champions Trophy selection. The core of our 50-over side and T20 side is very similar, so it's really important for us to figure out how to win as a team going into he summer."

Once this series comes to a close, England will face West Indies in a tour of the Caribbean.