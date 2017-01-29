Result: Jasprit Bumrah seals India win over England to level T20 series

India claim a five-run victory over England in their T20 three-match series as Jasprit Bumrah picks up two wickets in the final over.
India have claimed a five-run win over England in their second T20 international to level the three-match series.

With the tourists needing eight to win in Nagpur, Bumrah removed Joe Root and Jos Buttler, and conceded only two runs.

There was controversy, however, as umpire Chettithody Shamshuddin gave Root lbw to the first ball of the final over, even though he had inside edged Bumrah onto his pad.

Ben Stokes (38) looked to be taking England to their target of 145 before falling lbw to Ashish Nehra (3-28).

KL Rahul earlier hit 71 from 47 balls to take India up to 144-8 despite a fine England bowling effort led by Chris Jordan (3-22).

The deciding third match takes place in Bangalore on Wednesday.

