Ben Stokes has returned for Rising Pune Supergiant in the Indian Premier League after recovering from a shoulder injury.

The 25-year-old - the IPL's most expensive foreign player ever - has been sidelined for a week since suffering a grade one tear in his right shoulder while bowling last week.

The injury kept him out of the side's matches against Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore, but he returned to the field today as his side take on Gujarat Lions in Pune.

There had been speculation that Stokes would spend the remainder of the IPL season batting in order to avoid aggravating the injury, but he was called on to bowl today as Pune look to ascend the IPL table.

The side are currently fourth in the standings, six points behind leaders Mumbai Indians.