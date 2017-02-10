India declare on 687 against Bangladesh

Virat Kohli of India walks from the field after being dismissed for 169 during day three of the Third Test match between Australia and India at Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 28, 2014
© Getty Images
India end day two of their one and only Test match with Bangladesh with a lead of 646 runs after declaring on 687-6 in Hyderabad.
Last Updated: Friday, February 10, 2017 at 13:32 UK

Virat Kolhi has recorded a double-ton to help India to a commanding advantage over Bangladesh at the end of day two of the Test match in Hyderabad.

India began the day on 365-3, with Kohli unbeaten on 111, and it did not take long for the captain and Ajinkya Rahane to pile on the runs during the opening session.

Rahane was dismissed for 82 but Wriddhiman Saha joined Kohli at the crease and registered an unbeaten 106 off 155 deliveries, but it was Kohli who stole the show.

The 28-year-old had already brought up his 16th Test ton earlier in the match but he ended the first innings with 204 off 246 balls as India declared on 687-6, with Ravindra Jadeja left unbeaten on 60.

Bangladesh had 14 overs to contend with during the final hour of the day, but they lost one wicket as Umesh Yadav dismissed Soumya Sarkar for just 15 to leave the tourists on 41-1.

