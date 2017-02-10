England cricket team header

England

Former England cricket captain Andrew Strauss during a press conference on August 29, 2012
© Getty Images
England's director of cricket Andrew Strauss reportedly meets with Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Stuart Broad to discuss the Test captaincy.
Reporter

Last Updated: Friday, February 10, 2017 at 09:57 UK

Director of cricket Andrew Strauss has reportedly held discussions with Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Stuart Broad over the England Test captaincy.

Earlier this week, Alastair Cook announced that he was standing down from his position as skipper of the Test team, and fellow top-order batsman Root was soon established as the frontrunner to replace him.

However, according to BBC Sport, Strauss made the decision to consult all three of the players, who are considered as senior figures in the five-day dressing room.

It has been claimed that the meeting was not regarded as an interview for the vacant position, with Strauss keen to take a number of opinions on board before making his next move.

It has previously been revealed that an appointment will be made before England make the trip to the Caribbean for the limited-over series with the West Indies.

Joe Root celebrates his century on day two of the third Test between South Africa and England on January 15, 2016
