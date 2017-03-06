India battle back in second Test with Australia

Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane produce an unbeaten partnership of 93 to leave India in a strong position in their second Test with Australia.

India have battled back in their second Test meeting with Australia thanks to some steady batting from Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane on day three in Bangalore.

The Men in Blue were bowled all out for 189 in their first innings and saw their opponents respond with 276 runs, losing their final four wickets during Monday's session.

Resuming on 237-6, Mitchell Starc (26) fell to Ravichandran Ashwin's bowling and Matthew Wade went for 40, while Nathan Lyon (33) and Josh Hazlewood (1) also failed to make any significant damage.

India reached 213-4 at the start of their second innings, losing Abhinav Mukund to Hazlewood for 16 runs and Lokesh Rahul to a Steve Smith catch, but only after reaching a half-century with 51.

Virat Kohli then went for 15, though Pujara and Rahane put together an unbroken partnership of 93 to leave the hosts in a far stronger position on 213-4.