Result: India level series with 75-run win over Australia in second Test

Virat Kohli of India walks from the field after being dismissed for 169 during day three of the Third Test match between Australia and India at Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 28, 2014
© Getty Images
India bounce back to win the second Test by 75 runs and level the four-match series 1-1 against Australia.
Tuesday, March 7, 2017

India have found an upturn in form after levelling the series 1-1 with a 75-run victory over Australia in the second Test in Bangalore.

After a dismal defeat in the first Test, the hosts bounced back, largely thanks to Ravichandran Ashwin, who became the fourth Indian to take 200 Test wickets on home soil.

The spinner nabbed six wickets as Australia, who won the opener by 333 runs, collapsed from 101-4 to 112 all out in their second innings.

India began the day on 213-4, but they could only add 61 runs before getting bowled out by the Aussies, with Josh Hazlewood taking six wickets altogether in the second innings.

In reply, Australia struggled to find their rhythm as Steven Smith top scored with an unimpressive 28 off 48 balls, while opener David Warner could only muster 17 runs before getting trapped lbw by Ashwin.

