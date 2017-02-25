Result: Australia complete dominant win in India in first Test

Steven Smith celebrates his century on day one of the second Ashes Test at Lord's on July 17, 2015
© Getty Images
Australia end India's 19-Test unbeaten run with an emphatic 333-run victory over Virat Kohli's side in Pune.
Last Updated: Saturday, February 25, 2017 at 09:56 UK

Australia have recorded a dominant 333-run victory over India in the first Test match in Pune.

India went into the contest with a 19-match unbeaten run in the five-day format but they were comprehensively beaten in under three days.

Australia began the day on 143-4 and although many players failed to build on starts, Steven Smith held firm to record his 18th Test century as he made 109.

It left India needing 441 but that always looked unlikely as soon as Murali Vijay (2), Lokesh Rahul (10) and Virat Kohli (13) were dismissed to leave their team on 47-3.

Cheteshwar Pujara made 31 but India could not handle Nathan Lyon (4-56) and Steve O'Keefe (6-35) as they tore through their batting lineup to earn Australia one of their most memorable triumphs of the last decade.

Joe Root celebrates his century on day two of the third Test between South Africa and England on January 15, 2016
Virat Kohli of India walks from the field after being dismissed for 169 during day three of the Third Test match between Australia and India at Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 28, 2014
 Mitchell Starc celebrates dismissing Joe Root on the second day of the Fourth Test of The Ashes on August 7, 2015
 Steven Smith celebrates his century on day one of the second Ashes Test at Lord's on July 17, 2015
Virat Kohli of India walks from the field after being dismissed for 169 during day three of the Third Test match between Australia and India at Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 28, 2014
 Mitchell Starc celebrates dismissing Joe Root on the second day of the Fourth Test of The Ashes on August 7, 2015
 Steven Smith celebrates his century on day one of the second Ashes Test at Lord's on July 17, 2015
