Australia end India's 19-Test unbeaten run with an emphatic 333-run victory over Virat Kohli's side in Pune.

India went into the contest with a 19-match unbeaten run in the five-day format but they were comprehensively beaten in under three days.

Australia began the day on 143-4 and although many players failed to build on starts, Steven Smith held firm to record his 18th Test century as he made 109.

It left India needing 441 but that always looked unlikely as soon as Murali Vijay (2), Lokesh Rahul (10) and Virat Kohli (13) were dismissed to leave their team on 47-3.

Cheteshwar Pujara made 31 but India could not handle Nathan Lyon (4-56) and Steve O'Keefe (6-35) as they tore through their batting lineup to earn Australia one of their most memorable triumphs of the last decade.