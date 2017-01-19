Australia captain Steven Smith hits an unbeaten 108 to help his team take a 2-1 lead in the ODI series against Pakistan in Perth.

The captain hit the runs, which included 11 boundaries and one six, off 104 deliveries as the hosts chased down a total of 264 with 30 balls to spare.

Pakistan batted first, but they suffered an early wobble when opener Mohammad Hafeez (4) was sent packing in the fifth over after being trapped lbw by Josh Hazlewood.

Babar Azam top-scored for the tourists with 84 runs off 100 deliveries, while Sharjeel Khan hit a half-century before Pakistan closed 50 overs on 263-7.

In reply, David Warner was less prolific than usual, managing 35 runs before he was dismissed by Junaid Khan, but Smith led the attack with a century - his third in as many ODI series'.

Peter Handscomb also contributed with an impressive 82 off 84 balls, as Australia reached their target with the loss of just three wickets.

There are two ODIs remaining in the series.