Team GB's Anthony Fowler and Irish pair Michael Conlan and Steven Donnelly have been told that they must take part in "integrity education programmes" having gone against Olympic rules.

However, the trio avoided bans from the sport as there was no suggestion that they were attempting to fix results.

Fowler placed seven bets during the first week of competition, including an unsuccessful one involving a British teammate, while Conlan placed a number of small wagers over the opening weekend.

Donnelly, meanwhile, bet on himself to lose his first-round bout against Mongolia's Tuvshinbat Byamba, but escaped a more serious sanction as he went on to win the fight.

The reprimands come after a disappointing tournament for British and Irish boxers, with Fowler crashing out in the first round, Donnelly losing in the quarter-finals and the much-fancied Conlan - who has recently turned pro - also suffering a controversial loss in the last eight.