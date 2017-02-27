Deontay Wilder ordered to negotiate Bermane Stiverne rematch

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is ordered to face mandatory challenger Bermane Stiverne in his next fight.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, February 27, 2017 at 13:28 UK

Deontay Wilder has been ordered to defend his WBC heavyweight title against Bermane Stiverne in his next fight.

On Saturday night, Wilder made the fifth defence of his belt when he stopped Gerald Washington in five rounds and he had hoped to move onto a unification clash with WBO champion Joseph Parker.

However, less than 24 hours after his triumph, WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman announced on social media that Wilder must face Stiverne, which will be a rematch of their bout from January 2015 when Wilder claimed a points win in Las Vegas.


Stiverne had been scheduled to face Alexander Povetkin at the end of 2016, but the Russian failed a drugs test in the days leading up to the bout.

The 38-year-old has fought just once - in November 2015 - since losing to Wilder.

Hughie Fury during the Tyson Fury media session at the Eddie Davies Football Academy on June 17, 2014
Read Next:
Hughie Fury ready to face Wilder in March
>
View our homepages for Deontay Wilder, Bermane Stiverne, Gerald Washington, Joseph Parker, Mauricio Sulaiman, Alexander Povetkin, Boxing
Your Comments



Boxing on LockerDome
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 