Former WBA super-bantamweight champion Scott Quigg will face Viorel Simion at Wembley on April 29 as part of the undercard for Anthony Joshua vs. Wladimir Klitschko.

Former WBA super-bantamweight champion Quigg is to take on the Romanian in his first outing under trainer Freddie Roach, looking to inflict just a second defeat in 23 on his opponent.

Simion's only previous loss came against Lee Selby when defending the WBA international belt in 2013, with April's bout at the national stadium marking his second at featherweight level.

"This is a fight I'm really looking forward to," Quigg said. "It's my first fight working with Freddie and it's a fight that will catapult me right in the mix for a world title fight.

"Simion is an experienced, skillful and strong fighter and the only blemish on his record is against the current IBF champion Lee Selby, who he pushed all the way. I'm expecting and preparing for a very tough fight but one I'm very confident in. I expect to put in the best performance of my career and put myself in line for shot at one of the champions.

"Training camp couldn't be going any better. The switch out to LA has been a breath of fresh air. The change of environment working with Freddie and the quality of sparring has really freshened things up and I'm excited to show the improvements made on such a massive platform at Wembley Stadium."

Joshua and Klitschko top the bill at Wembley on April 29, with the IBF and WBA belts on the line.