Anthony Joshua believes that Anthony Crolla will beat Jorge Linares when the pair meet in Saturday night's rematch at the Manchester Arena.

The first encounter, which took place last September, saw three-weight world champion Linares take the verdict on points.

Crolla, however, emerged with plenty of credit from the bout and has vowed to regain the WBA lightweight title at the Manchester Arena this weekend.

"First fight, phenomenal," Joshua told Sky Sports News. "Jorge Linares, phenomenal fighter. 'Million Dollar' Crolla, phenomenal fighter.

"I like them but I am going with the hometown fighter. Crolla, you are doing it for all of us and I wish you the best of luck."

Both fighters weighed in on Friday at 9st 8lbs 4oz.