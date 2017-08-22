Conor McGregor believes that he will earn the respect of many by "flattening" Floyd Mayweather Jr when they meet in a boxing ring next weekend.

Two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor has vowed to "flatten" Floyd Mayweather Jr inside two rounds in next weekend's much-anticipated bout in Las Vegas.

Millions are expected to tune in around the world as the Irishman takes on undefeated Mayweather in a boxing ring at the T-Mobile Arena.

McGregor is full of confidence in the build-up to the showdown, insisting that his 8oz gloves - approved by the Nevada State Athletic Commission last week following a U-turn - will give him a helping hand.

"Respect for me is earned through battle," he told Sky Sports News. "If he stands in there and speaks his word of what he's been saying, if he can get in there and implement these and come forward and give the fight he's been talking about, he will have my respect.

"I wouldn't be surprised if I go out there and flatten him in the first exchange, I don't see him lasting two rounds in these 8oz gloves."

The high-profile sporting affair has been described as a "farce" by British boxing great Lennox Lewis, who has questioned the credibility of the fight.