The United States win the men's Olympic basketball tournament for the sixth time in seven attempts by beating Serbia 96-66 in Rio de Janeiro.

The United States have defeated Serbia 96-66 at the Carioca Arena 1 to claim the final gold medal of the Rio 2016 Olympics.

Serbia had lost to their final opponents earlier in the tournament by just three points, but there was a far bigger margin of victory for the States in Sunday's rematch.

USA dominated large parts of the first half and took a 52-29 lead into the interval, notching 17 fast-break points and a further 12 points off turnovers.

Kevin Durant starred for the Games' most successful nation in terms of medals, particularly impressing during the latter stages when helping his side to further extend their advantage and get over the line.

The United States have now won gold in the last three Olympic basketball competitions and six times in the last seven attempts.