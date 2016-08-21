Olympics nav header

Result: USA take final Rio gold with men's basketball victory over Serbia

Kevin Durant of the Oklahoma City Thunder scores off a slam dunk against the Los Angeles Lakers during their NBA game at Staples Center on February 13, 2014
The United States win the men's Olympic basketball tournament for the sixth time in seven attempts by beating Serbia 96-66 in Rio de Janeiro.
The United States have defeated Serbia 96-66 at the Carioca Arena 1 to claim the final gold medal of the Rio 2016 Olympics.

Serbia had lost to their final opponents earlier in the tournament by just three points, but there was a far bigger margin of victory for the States in Sunday's rematch.

USA dominated large parts of the first half and took a 52-29 lead into the interval, notching 17 fast-break points and a further 12 points off turnovers.

Kevin Durant starred for the Games' most successful nation in terms of medals, particularly impressing during the latter stages when helping his side to further extend their advantage and get over the line.

The United States have now won gold in the last three Olympic basketball competitions and six times in the last seven attempts.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts after a point against Switzerland's Stanislas Wawrinka during their men's final match of the Roland Garros 2015 French Tennis Open in Paris on June 7, 2015
Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps attends a Subway press conference to promote healthy living and lifestyle among childrenon December 04, 2013
Michael Phelps given lifetime achievement award at BBC SPOTY show
 Simone Biles of United States performs on the floor during the Women's Floor Exercise Final on day six of the 45th Artistic Gymnastics World Championships at Guangxi Sports Center Stadium on October 12, 2014
Simone Biles wins 2016 BBC Overseas Sports Personality of the Year award
Daughter of Olympic sprinter Tyson Gay killed in shooting
Kevin Durant of the Oklahoma City Thunder scores off a slam dunk against the Los Angeles Lakers during their NBA game at Staples Center on February 13, 2014
 England's Jazmin Sawyers competing in the qualification of the women's high jump on July 30, 2014
Result: Tianna Bartoletta wins women's long jump as Jazmin Sawyers finishes in eighth
 Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts to a point in his semifinal match against Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland during day 12 of the 2015 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 30, 2015
Result: Novak Djokovic suffers defeat in men's doubles
