Liverpool and Birmingham's respective bids to host the Commonwealth Games in 2022 have made it through to the final phase of the selection process.

Both cities will undergo a further inspection next month ahead of the final decision in September after the Department of Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) approved their proposals, reports BBC Sport.

The potential hosts must now submit updated reports outlining their bids and how hosting the games will leave a lasting legacy in their region.

Liverpool launched its bid in partnership with Manchester, proposing that events take place at venues including the Velodrome, the Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground and Everton's mooted new waterfront stadium.

Meanwhile, Birmingham has pledged to build the UK's largest permanent athletics stadium if its bid is successful.

A new host for the 2022 Commonwealth Games is being sought after the South African city of Durban lost the event in March due to financial concerns.