Sebastian Coe 'cannot guarantee' drug-free World Athletics Championships

British Olympic Association chairman Lord Sebastian Coe attends a press conference ahead of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics at the Main Press Center (MPC) on February 6, 2014
© Getty Images
Lord Sebastian Coe claims that certain athletes "will always seek to cheat", but believes that it is now a lot easier to spot those who benefit from doping.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, July 23, 2017 at 13:00 UK

Lord Sebastian Coe has admitted that it is impossible to guarantee that next month's World Athletics Championships will be completely clean of drug use.

Athletics has been rocked by a number of high-profile doping cases in recent years, arguably the biggest of which has led to Russian Federation athletes being banned from competing in London.

Lord Coe is hopeful of seeing the Championships pass by without incident, however, claiming that it is now a lot easier to spot drug cheats.

"It's a very utopian view, people will always seek to cheat," he told BBC Sport. "We have the technology that allows us to be very much more specific about what we are looking for.

"I would love to tell you that we will have a drug-free sport in future. Everything we are doing is engaged in trying to achieve that but we know a few people will cheat.

"What we do have in place now is an independent athlete integrity unit, we have independent sanctioning and discipline and we will be able to be a lot tougher and speed up the process."

Russia have been barred from competing in international athletics events following the release of the McLaren report last year, which revealed the use of a state-sponsored doping programme between 2011 and 2015.

Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko attends the presentation of the new Russia's national ice hockey squad's uniform for the 2016 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship in Moscow on October 30, 2015. The Championship will be held in Moscow and St. Petersburg
Read Next:
IAAF votes to provisionally suspend Russia
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Sebastian Coe, Lord Coe, Athletics
Your Comments
More Russian Federation News
British Olympic Association chairman Lord Sebastian Coe attends a press conference ahead of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics at the Main Press Center (MPC) on February 6, 2014
Sebastian Coe 'cannot guarantee' drug-free World Athletics Championships
 Kelly Sotherton poses for photgraphs ahead of the Virgin London Marathon on April 21, 2013
Kelly Sotherton to be upgraded to Beijing bronze medal
 A general view of the IOC Anti-Doping Laboratory based at the Richmond Olympic Oval on February 9, 2010 in Vancouver, Canada
WADA chief questions speed of Russia doping reforms
Russian athletes ban extended by IAAFIOC extends sanctions against RussiaEnnis-Hill "so happy" with 2011 Worlds medalTwelve London 2012 athletes disqualifiedRussian hackers leak US athletes' files
Putin announces plans for own ParalympicsBeijing 2008 weightlifters fail doping retestsRussia lose appeal against Paralympics banAnna Vyakhireva: 'Win means everything'Andrey Arshavin: 'Everyone dopes in sport'
> Russian Federation Homepage


Athletics on LockerDome
 