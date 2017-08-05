Usain Bolt content with "wonderful" farewell

Usain Bolt in action ahead of the men's 100m semi-finals on August 15, 2016
Sprinting legend Usain Bolt insists that he is content with his "wonderful" farewell despite missing out on gold at the World Athletics Championships in London.
Last Updated: Saturday, August 5, 2017 at 22:25 UK

Usain Bolt has said that he is content with his "wonderful" farewell despite being beaten in the final 100m race of his illustrious career this evening.

The eight-time Olympic champion was forced to settle for bronze at the World Athletics Championships in London as pantomime villain Justin Gatlin and up-and-coming Christian Coleman claimed gold and silver respectively.

The race brought the curtain down on the career of a man many regarded to be the greatest track and field athlete of all time, and he thanked the "outstanding" support he had at the same venue where he won three of his Olympic golds in 2012.

"This was wonderful. I knew they would come out and support me. I'm just sad I couldn't come out and win," he told BBC Sport.

"My start killed me. Normally I get better through the rounds but it didn't come together. The fact I didn't get it is why I lost.

"The support has been outstanding. They have stood behind me and pushed me and I really appreciate that."

Bolt retires having won 11 World Championships gold medals, three of which have come in the 100m.

Usain Bolt in action ahead of the men's 100m semi-finals on August 15, 2016
Usain Bolt in action ahead of the men's 100m semi-finals on August 15, 2016
