Scotland to host NFL games?

Scotland could reportedly host regular-season NFL games in the future, with Murrayfield and Hampden Park earmarked as possible destinations.

Scotland has been identified as a possible target to host future NFL games as part of an expansion of the league's International Series.

Regular-season games have been held in London every year since 2007, with a record four games to be played in the English capital at Wembley Stadium and Twickenham later this year.

Mexico City's Estadio Azteca also began hosting a game a season from last year and now the league is considering branching out to other European cities.

Murrayfield and Hampden Park, which have capacities of 67,000 and 52,000 respectively, have been earmarked as possible contenders, with initial discussions having already taken place.

"It is great to see how passionate the fans are here," Charlotte Offord, marketing director for NFL UK, told BBC Sport. "They are travelling quite long distances to come to NFL games, which is great to see.

"Hampden Park and Murrayfield are two venues that are well equipped and have the right pitch size to host an NFL game.

"Although the focus for us right now is expanding the London games, conversations have certainly taken place and will continue to take place around whether a game is possible in Scotland in the future."

The league has previously committed to playing regular-season games in London until at least 2025.