San Diego Chargers Dean Spanos speaks about LaDainian Tomlinson at the announcement of his retirement from professional football, after signing a one-day contract with the San Diego Chargers and being immediately released by the club, on June 18, 2012
© Getty Images
The San Diego Chargers confirm that they are moving to a new home in Los Angeles.
NFL outfit the San Diego Chargers are relocating to Los Angeles to share a stadium with the LA Rams.

The two teams will eventually occupy a new 70,000-seat ground in Inglewood, which is due to open in 2019.

The Chargers will play their home games at the 30,000-capacity StubHub centre until their permanent base is ready for occupancy.

The team's owner Dean Spanos attempted to relocate the Chargers to Los Angeles alongside the Oakland Raiders last season, but the move fell through.

His efforts to build a new stadium for the team in San Diego were thwarted when local voters rejected the proposed tax increase which would have funded the venue.

"Relocation is painful for teams and communities. It is especially painful for fans, and the fans in San Diego have given the Chargers strong and loyal support for more than 50 years, which makes it even more disappointing that we could not solve the stadium issue," said NFL commissioner Roger Goodell in a statement.

"As difficult as the news is for Charger fans, I know Dean Spanos and his family did everything they could to try to find a viable solution in San Diego."

The Chargers are currently without a head coach having dismissed Mike McCoy earlier this month.

Melvin Gordon #28 of the San Diego Chargers runs through the tackle attempt of Tyvon Branch #27 of the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium during the third quarter of the game on December 13, 2015
