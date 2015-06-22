Vanessa-Mae happy to have ban overturned

Thailand skier Vanessa-Mae hits out at the International Skiing Federation after her four-year ban for fixing was overturned.

Thailand skier Vanessa-Mae has described the International Skiing Federation (FIS) as 'bullies' after the Court of Arbitration for Sport overturned her four-year ban.

The 36-year-old was suspended in November when results were allegedly changed to help her qualify for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics.

However, Cas has ruled that Vanessa-Mae, who is a professional violinist, was not involved in the fixing as there was no evidence to implicate as such.

"I am pleased to have won," BBC Sport quotes Vanessa-Mae as saying. "I was shocked and disturbed by FIS's behaviour and bullying.

"Cas took some time but, in the end, I am content that it saw there was no way to side with FIS in accusing me of any manipulation or corruption. I may not be the bravest skier but I am happy that I had the guts to stand up to FIS, exposing its sham investigation."

The skier is now eligible to qualify for the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.