Winter Olympics medal table 2026: Which country leads the way in Milano Cortina? How many medals have Team GB won?

By Ben Sully | 07 Feb 2026 00:09

The 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan Cortina are officially underway following Friday's opening ceremony.

Athletes will compete across 16 disciplines over the next two weeks or so, including the first chance to see Ski Mountaineering at the Winter Olympics.

Fans of Team GB will be cheering on the 53 British athletes taking part, hoping they can make a strong impression on the medal table.

Below is the Winter Olympics medal table, along with key medal information for the 2026 Games.

Milano Cortina Winter Olympics Medal Table

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Albania 0 0 0 0 = Andorra 0 0 0 0 = Argentina 0 0 0 0 = Armenia 0 0 0 0 = Australia 0 0 0 0 = Austria 0 0 0 0 = Azerbaijan 0 0 0 0 = Belgium 0 0 0 0 = Benin 0 0 0 0 = Bolivia 0 0 0 0 = Bosnia-Herzegovina 0 0 0 0 = Brazil 0 0 0 0 = Bulgaria 0 0 0 0 = Canada 0 0 0 0 = Chile 0 0 0 0 = China 0 0 0 0 = Chinese Taipei 0 0 0 0 = Colombia 0 0 0 0 = Croatia 0 0 0 0 = Cyprus 0 0 0 0 = Czech Republic 0 0 0 0 = Denmark 0 0 0 0 = Ecuador 0 0 0 0 = Eritrea 0 0 0 0 = Estonia 0 0 0 0 = Finland 0 0 0 0 = France 0 0 0 0 = Georgia 0 0 0 0 = Germany 0 0 0 0 = Great Britain 0 0 0 0 = Greece 0 0 0 0 = Guinea-Bissau 0 0 0 0 = Haiti 0 0 0 0 = Hong Kong 0 0 0 0 = Hungary 0 0 0 0 = Iceland 0 0 0 0 = India 0 0 0 0 = Iran 0 0 0 0 = Ireland 0 0 0 0 = Israel 0 0 0 0 = Italy 0 0 0 0 = Jamaica 0 0 0 0 = Japan 0 0 0 0 = Kazakhstan 0 0 0 0 = Kenya 0 0 0 0 = South Korea 0 0 0 0 = Kosovo 0 0 0 0 = Kyrgyzstan 0 0 0 0 = Latvia 0 0 0 0 = Lebanon 0 0 0 0 = Liechtenstein 0 0 0 0 = Lithuania 0 0 0 0 = Luxembourg 0 0 0 0 = Madagascar 0 0 0 0 = Malaysia 0 0 0 0 = Malta 0 0 0 0 = Mexico 0 0 0 0 = Monaco 0 0 0 0 = Mongolia 0 0 0 0 = Montenegro 0 0 0 0 = Morocco 0 0 0 0 = Netherlands 0 0 0 0 = New Zealand 0 0 0 0 = Nigeria 0 0 0 0 = North Macedonia 0 0 0 0 = Norway 0 0 0 0 = Philippines 0 0 0 0 = Poland 0 0 0 0 = Portugal 0 0 0 0 = Moldova 0 0 0 0 = Romania 0 0 0 0 = San Marino 0 0 0 0 = Saudi Arabia 0 0 0 0 = Serbia 0 0 0 0 = Singapore 0 0 0 0 = Slovakia 0 0 0 0 = Slovenia 0 0 0 0 = South Africa 0 0 0 0 = Spain 0 0 0 0 = Sweden 0 0 0 0 = Switzerland 0 0 0 0 = Thailand 0 0 0 0 = Trinidad and Tobago 0 0 0 0 = Turkey 0 0 0 0 = United Arab Emirates 0 0 0 0 = Ukraine 0 0 0 0 = United States 0 0 0 0 = Uruguay 0 0 0 0 = Uzbekistan 0 0 0 0 = Venezuela 0 0 0 0

Who has won the most gold medals at the 2026 Winter Olympics?

No medals have been handed out just yet, but that is all set to change with medals up for grabs in the Alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, ski jumping, snowboarding and speed skating on Saturday, February 7.

Who has won the most overall medals at the 2026 Winter Olympics?

While the first medal events are yet to take place, Norway is likely to be near the top standings in a couple of weeks' time after finishing in first spot in each of the past three Winter Olympics.

How many medals have Team GB won at the 2026 Winter Olympics?

Team GB will be hoping to improve upon their underwhelming return from the 2022 Games, which saw them finish with just two medals to their name.

Four years ago, the British team won gold and silver in the women's and men's curling event respectively.

How is the Winter Olympics medal table ranked?

Countries are ranked primarily by the number of gold medals. The number of Silver medals will help decide the rankings if two or more countries are tied on the same number of golds. Bronze medals can also come into play in tiebreak scenarios.

Which country has won the most gold medals in Winter Olympics history?

Norway are the most successful country in Winter Olympics history with 148 gold medals - 34 more than the next best tally of the USA.

What is the most gold medals one country has ever won at a single Winter Olympics?

Impressively, Norway broke the record for the most gold medals won at a single Winter Olympics in 2022. The Norwegian team collected 16 gold medals at the Beijing Games, surpassing the previous record of 14, which was shared between themselves, Germany and Canada.

How many countries are taking part in the 2026 Winter Olympics?

There will be 92 countries and nearly 3,000 athletes competing at the 2026 Games.

Russia and Belarus are banned after being sanctioned following the invasion of Ukraine in 2022. That said, some athletes from Russia and Belarus can still compete at the 2026 Winter Olympics under a neutral flag if they meet certain criteria.