2026 Winter Olympics: Daily schedule highlights from Milan Cortina, including what to watch, when to watch it and Team GB medal chances

03 Feb 2026

Nearly 3,000 athletes will descend on the 25th Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina, with many holding aspirations of returning home with a medal.

For Team GB, they will be desperate for a better showing than the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, where they claimed just two medals - a gold and a silver in curling.

The action will start on Wednesday, February 4 and continue all the way to the closing ceremony on Sunday, February 22.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the schedule highlights, including potential Team GB medal hopes in Italy.

Wednesday, February 4 – Opening day action

The Winter Olympics will get underway two days before Friday's opening ceremony.

When to watch (UK): Evening from just after 6pm

Mixed Doubles Curling – Round Robin Matches

Key event – Mixed Doubles Curling begins The Round Robin games in the Curling mixed doubles will take centre stage on Wednesday.

UK viewing highlight: British pair Bruce Mouat and Jens Dodds will be looking to make a strong start in the competition.

Thursday, February 5 – Hockey & Curling take centre stage

The round robin action continues in the curling mixed doubles, while viewers can also look forward to the start of the ice Hockey and snowboarding.

When to watch (UK): From early morning through to the evening

Women’s Ice Hockey – Preliminary Round

Mixed Doubles Curling – Round Robin Matches

Men's Snowboarding Big Air - Qualification

UK viewing highlight: There will be no rest for Mouat and Dodds, who will be back in action in the Curling mixed doubles.

Friday, February 6 – Figure Skating arrives

Figure skating makes its first appearance, but it is the Winter Olympics opening ceremony that will make the headlines.

When to watch (UK): The opening ceremony is set to start at 7pm at the iconic football stadium, the San Siro.

Opening Ceremony

Mixed Doubles Curling – Round Robin Matches

Figure Skating Team Event – Short Programs

Women’s Ice Hockey – Preliminary Round

UK viewing highlight: The opening ceremony is likely to dominate the coverage on the BBC.

Saturday, February 7 – First gold medals

There is a whole host of medal events to enjoy on the first Saturday of the Winter Olympics.

When to watch (UK): The first medal event starts at 10:30am.

Men’s Downhill (Alpine Skiing) *MEDAL EVENT*

Women’s Skiathlon (Cross-Country) *MEDAL EVENT*

Women’s Normal Hill Ski Jumping *MEDAL EVENT*

Men’s Snowboard Big Air *MEDAL EVENT*

Women’s 3000m Speed Skating *MEDAL EVENT*

Mixed Doubles Curling – Round Robin Matches

Men's single Skating

Team Event - Ice Dance

Women's Freeski Slopestyle - Qualification

Men's Freeski Slopestyle - Qualification

Women’s Ice Hockey – Preliminary Round

Luge - Men's Singles Runs 1 and 2

Key event – Men's Downhill (Alpine Skiing) One individual will get to take home gold as the first Alpine Skiing medals are handed out.

UK viewing highlight: Two-time World Cup gold medalist Kirsty Muir will be in action in slopestyle qualifying.

Sunday, February 8 – Endurance & Ice Speed

Speed skating will capture the attention on Sunday, but there are plenty of other high-pressure events to enjoy on a busy day of action.

When to watch (UK): Morning to mid-afternoon

Women’s Downhill (Alpine Skiing) *MEDAL EVENT*

Mixed Relay (Biathlon) *MEDAL EVENT*

Men’s Skiathlon (Cross-Country) *MEDAL EVENT*

Men’s Singles Luge *MEDAL EVENT*

Men’s 5000m Speed Skating *MEDAL EVENT*

Team Event - Men's Single Skating *MEDAL EVENT*

Women's Parallel Giant Slalom *MEDAL EVENT*

Men's Parallel Giant Slalom *MEDAL EVENT*

Mixed Doubles Curling – Round Robin Matches

Women’s Ice Hockey – Preliminary Round

Team GB medal watch Britain's Andrew Musgrave will be participating in the Men's skiathlon, although he will have his work cut out to take a medal.

UK viewing highlight: In addition to the skiathlon, Team GB will be back in action in the curling mixed doubles.

Monday, February 9 – Teamwork is key

Teamwork will be key in the alpine skiing event, although there will still be plenty of individual excellence on show on Monday.

When to watch (UK): The Women's Freeki Slopestyle final will get underway from 11.30am.

Men’s Team Combined (Alpine Skiing) *MEDAL EVENT*

Women’s Freeski Slopestyle *MEDAL EVENT*

Men’s Normal Hill Ski Jumping *MEDAL EVENT*

Women’s 1000m Speed Skating *MEDAL EVENT*

Women's Snowboard Big Air *MEDAL EVENT*

Mixed Doubles Curling – Round Robin Matches

Women’s Ice Hockey – Preliminary Round

Luge - Women's Singles Runs 1 and 2

Key event – Men's Team Combined (Alpine Skiing) This event will test athletes' speed and precision in a high-pressure environment.

Team GB medal watch Muir could be going for gold in the women's dreeski final.

UK viewing highlight: Freeski slopestyle is an unpredictable event, which should make for dramatic viewing.

Tuesday, February 10 – Curling gold day

Those who watch the curling event from the start will be eagerly anticipating the medal games in the Mixed Doubles.

When to watch (UK): The medal matches in the curling event will start from just after 5pm.

Women's Team Combined Slalom (Alpine Skiing) *MEDAL EVENT*

Mixed Doubles Curling – Bronze Medal Game *MEDAL EVENT*

Mixed Doubles Curling – Gold Medal Game *MEDAL EVENT*

Men’s 20km Individual (Biathlon) *MEDAL EVENT*

Sprint Classic Finals (Cross-Country) *MEDAL EVENT*

Women’s Singles Luge *MEDAL EVENT*

Short Track Speed Skating - Mixed Team Relay *MEDAL EVENT*

Women’s Ice Hockey – Preliminary Round

Team GB medal watch Team GB will be hoping to be in one of the two medal matches in the curling, ideally the one where gold is up for grabs.

UK viewing highlight: The curling action and the Men's 20km Individual Biathlon could be the standout events to watch.

Wednesday, February 11 – Super-G & Ice Dance

The Ice Dance event is undoubtedly one of the highlights of the day's schedule.

When to watch (UK): The action in the ice dance - free dance starts from 6:30pm.

Men’s Super-G (Alpine Skiing) *MEDAL EVENT*

Women’s 15km Individual (Biathlon) *MEDAL EVENT*

Ice Dance Free Dance *MEDAL EVENT*

Nordic Combined Individual *MEDAL EVENT*

Women's Mogul (Freestyle Skiing) *MEDAL EVENT*

Men's and Women's Luge Doubles *MEDAL EVENT*

Men's 1000m (Speed Skating) *MEDAL EVENT*

Men's Curling – Round Robin Matches

Men’s Ice Hockey – Preliminary Round

Team GB medal watch The British pair of Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson will be eyeing a spot on the podum in the ice dance - free dance.

UK viewing highlight: Ice dance is a captivating watch, while the Men's Super-G is bound to be a thrilling event.

Thursday, February 12 – Short track finals

There will be plenty more medals up for grabs, including in the Short Track Speed Skating.

When to watch (UK): All-day viewing

Women’s Super-G (Alpine Skiing) *MEDAL EVENT*

Women’s 10km Free (Cross-Country) *MEDAL EVENT*

Men’s Moguls *MEDAL EVENT*

Luge Team Relay *MEDAL EVENT*

Short Track Speed Skating Finals *MEDAL EVENT*

Men's Curling – Round Robin Matches

Women's Curling – Round Robin Matches

Men’s Ice Hockey – Preliminary Round

Team GB medal watch British speed skater Niall Treacy will be looking for a strong showing in the men's 1000m.

UK viewing highlight: The Short Track Speed Skating leaves no room for error, which usually makes it a nerve-racking and thrilling event to watch.

Friday, February 13 – Figure Skating showpiece

The Men's Free Figure Skating will headline Friday's action at the Winter Olympics.

When to watch (UK): The figure skating will start from 6pm.

Men’s Figure Skating Free Program *MEDAL EVENT*

Men’s 10km Sprint (Biathlon) *MEDAL EVENT*

Men’s Skeleton *MEDAL EVENT*

Men’s 10,000m Speed Skating *MEDAL EVENT*

Men's Interval 10,000m Interval Start Free (Cross Country Skiing) *MEDAL EVENT*

Women's Snowboard Cross *MEDAL EVENT*

Men's Snowboard Halfpipe *MEDAL EVENT*

Men's Curling – Round Robin Matches

Women's Curling – Round Robin Matches

Women's Ice Hockey - Quarter-finals

Men’s Ice Hockey – Preliminary Round

Key event – Men's Figure Skating Free Skate The Free Skate in Figure Skating is usually one of the most-watched events of every Winter Olympics, and this one should be no different.

Team GB medal watch The Men's Skeleton should offer the best chance for Team GB to medal on Friday.

Saturday, February 14 – Relay drama

There will be plenty of medals to be won and lost on a busy day of action at the Winter Olympics.

When to watch (UK): The Women's skeleton will start at 5pm.

Men’s Giant Slalom *MEDAL EVENT*

Women’s 4x7.5km Relay (Cross-Country) *MEDAL EVENT*

Women's 7.5km sprint (Biathlon) *MEDAL EVENT*

Women’s Dual Moguls *MEDAL EVENT*

Men’s 5000m Speed Skating *MEDAL EVENT*

Men's 1500m Short Track Speed Skating *MEDAL EVENT*

Women's Skeleton *MEDAL EVENT*

Men's Large Hill (Ski Jumping) *MEDAL EVENT*

Men's Curling – Round Robin Matches

Women's Curling – Round Robin Matches

Women's Ice Hockey - Quarter-finals

Men’s Ice Hockey – Preliminary Round

Team GB medal watch Britain will be watching to see if any of Tabby Stoecker, Amelia Coltman or Freya Tarbit can medal in the Women's skeleton.

UK viewing highlight: Relays are always a great watch in any event, so the Cross-Country should be an exciting one to follow.

Sunday, February 15 – Big team finals

There is more relay action to look forward to on Sunday, while there will be more teamwork on display in the Skeleton and Snowboard Cross.

When to watch (UK): The mixed team Skeleton, a new event, will get underway from 5pm.

Women’s Giant Slalom *MEDAL EVENT*

Men’s & Women’s Biathlon Pursuits *MEDAL EVENT*

Mixed Team Skeleton *MEDAL EVENT*

Women's 500m Speed Skating *MEDAL EVENT*

Mixed Team Snowboard Cross *MEDAL EVENT*

Men's Dual Moguls *MEDAL EVENT*

Women's LH (Ski Jumping) *MEDAL EVENT*

Men's Curling – Round Robin Matches

Women's Curling – Round Robin Matches

Men’s Ice Hockey – Preliminary Round

Team GB medal watch There is hope that Mixed Team Skeleton will offer the chance for Team GB to medal on Wednesday.

Monday, February 16 – Big air final

The Women's big air final will be one of the events to watch on day 10 of the Winter Olympics.

When to watch (UK): The big air final will start at 6:30pm.

Men's Slalom (Alpine Skiing) *MEDAL EVENT*

Women's Monobob *MEDAL EVENT*

Women's Freeski Big Air *MEDAL EVENT*

Men's 500m Short Track Speed Skating *MEDAL EVENT*

Women's 1000m Short Track Speed Skating *MEDAL EVENT*

Men's Curling – Round Robin Matches

Women's Curling – Round Robin Matches

Women’s Ice Hockey – Semi-finals

Team GB medal watch Britain's Kirsty Muir will be aiming for a spot on the podium in the big air final.

Tuesday, February 17 – Big air final

The women's slopestyle final will be one to watch, while there will also be plenty of excitement in the two-man bobsleigh.

When to watch (UK): The slopestyle final will start at midday.

Men’s 4x7.5km Relay (Biathlon) *MEDAL EVENT*

Two-man Bobsleigh *MEDAL EVENT*

Men's Freeski Big Air *MEDAL EVENT*

Nordic Combined Men's Individual Gundersen Large Hill/10km *MEDAL EVENT*

Women's Snowboard Slopestyle *MEDAL EVENT*

Men's and Women's Team Pursuit (Speed Skating) *MEDAL EVENT*

Men's Curling – Round Robin Matches

Women's Curling – Round Robin Matches

Men's Ice Hockey – Qualification playoff

Team GB medal watch World champion Mia Brookes will be aiming to become Olympic champion in the slopestyle final.

Wednesday, February 18 – Snowboard & Short Track finals

The men's snowboard freestyle and short track speed skating could be the events to watch on Wednesday.

When to watch (UK): The men's slopestyle will get underway from 11:30am.

Women's Slalom (Alpine Skiing) *MEDAL EVENT*

Women’s 4x6km Relay (Biathlon) *MEDAL EVENT*

Men's and Women's Team Sprint Free (Cross-Country) *MEDAL EVENT*

Women's Aerials (Freestyle Skiing) *MEDAL EVENT*

Men's Snowboard Slopestyle *MEDAL EVENT*

Men's 500m Short Track Speed Skating *MEDAL EVENT*

Women's 3,000m Relay Short Track Speed Skating *MEDAL EVENT*

Men's Curling – Round Robin Matches

Women's Curling – Round Robin Matches

Men's Ice Hockey – Quarter-finals

Team GB medal watch Team GB could have representation in the men's slopestyle, women's single skating and men's 500m.

Thursday, February 19 – Ice Hockey gold game

The Ice Hockey will be the headline event on another busy day of medal action.

When to watch (UK): The gold medal game in the Women's Ice Hockey will start at 6:30pm.

Men’s Aerials (Freestyle Skiing) *MEDAL EVENT*

Ski Mountaineering Sprint Finals *MEDAL EVENT*

Nordic Combined Team Sprint Cross-Country *MEDAL EVENT*

Women’s Ice Hockey Gold Medal Game *MEDAL EVENT*

Women’s Ice Hockey Bronze Medal Game *MEDAL EVENT*

Women’s Figure Skating Free Program *MEDAL EVENT*

Men’s 1500m Speed Skating *MEDAL EVENT*

Men's Curling – Round Robin Matches

Women's Curling – Round Robin Matches

Key event – Women's Ice Hockey Gold Medal Game The gold medal will be up for grabs in the Women's Ice Hockey final.

Friday, February 20 – Alpine & Speed Skating finale

The Men's halfpipe final will be one of the events to watch, along with the men's super combined.

When to watch (UK): There will be plenty to watch from morning to late evening.

Men’s Super Combined (Alpine Skiing) *MEDAL EVENT*

Women’s 1500m Speed Skating *MEDAL EVENT*

Men’s 5000mm Relay Short Track Speed Skating *MEDAL EVENT*

Women’s 1500m Speed Skating *MEDAL EVENT*

Men’s Parallel Slalom (Snowboarding) *MEDAL EVENT*

Men’s 15km Mass Start (Biathlon) *MEDAL EVENT*

Women’s Ski Cross *MEDAL EVENT*

Men’s Freeski Halfpipe *MEDAL EVENT*

Men’s Curling Bronze Medal Match *MEDAL EVENT*

Team GB medal watch The speed skating and the freestyle skiing could be the events to watch for potential medal opportunities for Team GB.

UK viewing highlight: The men's super combined should produce plenty of excitement, while there will be bronze up for grabs in the men's curling.

Saturday, February 21 – Freestyle final

The freestyle skiing will surely be one of the most exciting events on day 15 of the Winter Olympics.

When to watch (UK): The women's halfpipe final will be at 6:30pm.

Women’s 12.5 km Mass Start (Biathlon) *MEDAL EVENT*

Men’s 50 km Mass Start Classic (Cross-Country Skiing) *MEDAL EVENT*

Mixed Team Aerials (Freestyle Skiing) *MEDAL EVENT*

Men’s Ski Cross *MEDAL EVENT*

Women’s Freeski Halfpipe *MEDAL EVENT*

Ski Mountaineering Mixed Relay *MEDAL EVENT*

Two-Woman Bobsleigh *MEDAL EVENT*

Men's and Women's Mass Start Speed Skating *MEDAL EVENT*

Women's Curling Bronze Medal Game *MEDAL EVENT*

Men’s Curling Gold Medal Game *MEDAL EVENT*

Men’s Ice Hockey Bronze Medal Game *MEDAL EVENT*

Team GB medal watch Zoe Atkin will be looking to claim gold in the halpipe final.

UK viewing highlight: Snowboard and freeski events are short and intense, making them the perfect watch for casual viewers.

Sunday, February 22 – Closing day & high-pressure finals

When to watch (UK): Morning through evening



Four-man Bobsleigh *MEDAL EVENT*

Women’s 50 km Mass Start Classic (Cross-Country Skiing) *MEDAL EVENT*

Women's Curling Gold Medal Game *MEDAL EVENT*

Men's Ice-Hockey Gold Medal Game *MEDAL EVENT*

Team GB medal watch The four-man bobsleigh could prive the best chance for Team GB to medal on the final day of the Olympics.

UK viewing highlight: While it may be the final day, there is still plenty to watch in the bobsleigh, curling and ice hockey.

Tip for UK viewers: Typically, Discovery+ offers viewers the chance to watch full sessions of action, while the BBC will be focusing their coverage on key moments and Team GB.