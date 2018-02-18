Mike Hay: 'Elise Christie in fight against time to make 1,000m'

Hay: 'Christie in fight against time for 1,000m'
Great Britain speed skater Elise Christie faces a race to be fit Tuesday's 1,000m short-track event at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.
Last Updated: Sunday, February 18, 2018 at 14:04 UK

Great Britain chef de mission Mike Hay has confirmed that Elise Christie is in a race to be fit for her final 2018 Winter Olympic medal chance in Tuesday's 1.000m short-track skating event.

The 27-year-old suffered soft tissue damage from her fall in Saturday's 1,500m semi-final in PyeongChang after colliding with China's Li Jinyu in a bid to finish in the top two.

Christie, who left the ice in tears and was taken to hospital, has been wearing a protective boot and tweeted a video of her on an exercise bike with the caption "48 hours to try get this sorted".

"She wants to make it but it might not be her decision at the end of the day – you've got to be able to get the skate on your foot," Hay told reporters. "We'll have to wait and see what the doctors say and take it from there.

"It's a bit of a fight against time whether she can make it or not. But nothing is broken. She has got soft tissue damage to her right ankle and we won't be making a decision until Tuesday morning whether she can skate or not. There must be some chance or they wouldn't be saying we can wait. We'll just have to sit tight for a bit."

The 1,000m remains Christie's last chance to win an Olympic medal after she also suffered a fall in the 500m final on Tuesday, as well as being disqualified three times at Sochi 2014.

